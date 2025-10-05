Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims reveals the "best part" of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

Brooks Koepka is currently competing in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, which is taking place on St Andrews, Kingsbarns, and Carnoustie golf courses. Sports Illustrated model Jena Sims is also present alongside the golfer, and while he has been preoccupied with the tournament, his wife has revealed the best part of the event.Jena Sims uploaded an Instagram reel on October 5 showcasing a number of dogs that are present on the course where the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship is taking place. She even used Baha Men's song &quot;Who Let the Dogs Out&quot; as the background music for this clip.Sims also tagged Brooks Koepka, the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship's official Instagram account, DP World Tour's Instagram account, and Golf Dogs in her reel. In the caption to the post, she stated that the dogs are the best part of the competition. The caption reads:&quot;Lots of good boys and girls @dunhilllinks. 🐶&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBrooks Koepka, on the other hand, has performed admirably in the tournament so far. The 2025 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship game has been significantly impacted by the weather, and Koepka has completed only two rounds thus far. He currently has a total score of 8 under par, tying for 15th position.Koepka has been in excellent form in recent weeks, having previously performed admirably at the FedEx Open de France. The tournament was held at Golf de Saint-Nom-La-Bretèche, and Koepka finished with a total score of 14 under par, placing him in solo fourth.During the FedEx de France, Koepka also discussed his current season's form and the issue he was having this year.Brooks Koepka discusses the challenges he had in putting together this seasonAlfred Dunhill Links Championship 2025 - Day One - Source: GettyBrooks Koepka revealed at the FedEx Open de France that there is another side of himself that no one has seen. While discussing his claim during the post-round conference on September 20, the golfer explained how he had putting issues this year but has now rectified them and is ready to exhibit fantastic form.The LIV Golfer stated,&quot;Just putting, honestly. I've felt very uncomfortable over the putts pretty much all year. Just been a little bit of hand position. We've got it sorted now, where I feel like I'm striking the putts very well, hitting them on line and feeling confident. And that's honestly half the battle, is feeling confident. And if you're not confident, not there, it's tough to shoot good scores. I'm pleased with the work I've put in over the last two, three months. It's been a lot of work, so hopefully it pays off.&quot;So far, Koepka is still searching for his first win this season, and his best performance came at LIV Golf Singapore, where he finished solo second with a total score of 12 under par.