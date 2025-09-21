Who won the FedEx Open de France 2025? Leaderboard explored

The 2025 FedEx Open de France ended on September 21, 2025. After four rounds of play, the tournament at Golf de Saint-Nom-La-Bretèche got its first American winner in 53 years.

Today, Michael Kim secured the first DP World Tour victory of his career by clinching the FedEx Open de France. This also marks the first victory of Kim's career in seven years. The golfer secured a 72-hole total score of 16 under par.

Kim, 32, showcased an impressive performance in the final round of the 2025 FedEx Open de France on Sunday. The golfer scored six birdies and secured a 6-under-par 65 over the final 18 holes. He ultimately won the tournament following a clutch 16-foot par on the 72nd hole. Kim took home a winner's paycheck worth $552,500.

Below Kim, Elvis Smylie, and Jeong Weon Ko stand in the second spot of the FedEx Open de France leaderboard. Both of these golfers secured a 72-hole total of 15 under par. Brooks Koepka ended this DP World Tour event with a solo fourth finish. The 2023 PGA Championship winner scored 14 under par after four rounds of play.

Marcus Armitage, Min Woo Lee, Guido Migliozzi, and Kristoffer Reitan secured the fifth spot on the 2025 FedEx Open de France leaderboard. Jayden Schaper secured a solo ninth while the tenth spot of this event was locked in by Todd Clements and Darius Van Driel.

2025 FedEx Open de France full leaderboard explored

Here's a detailed look at the 2025 FedEx Open de France leaderboard. Take a look:

1 - Michael Kim (-16) (WINNER)

T2 - Elvis Smylie (-15)

T2 - Jeong Weon Ko (-15)

4 - Brooks Koepka (-14)

T5 - Marcus Armitage (-13)

T5 - Min Woo Lee (-13)

T5 - Guido Migliozzi (-13)

T5 - Kristoffer Reitan (-13)

9 - Jayden Schaper (-11)

T10 - Todd Clements (-10)

T10 - Darius Van Driel (-10)

T12 - Daniel Brown (-8)

T12 - Antoine Rozner (-8)

T14 - Jens Dantorp (-7)

T14 - Ryan Fox (-7)

T14 - Niklas Norgaard (-7)

T17 - Francesco Laporta (-6)

T17 - Mikael Lindberg (-6)

T17 - Marcel Schneider (-6)

T17 - Freddy Schott (-6)

T17 - Richard Sterne (-6)

T22 - Julien Brun (-5)

T22 - Ugo Coussaud (-5)

T22 - Pablo Ereno (-5)

T22 - Justin Harding (-5)

T22 - Calum Hill (-5)

T22 - Connor Syme (-5)

T28 - Sam Bairstow (-4)

T28 - Nathan Kimsey (-4)

T28 - Romaine Langasque (-4)

T28 - Niklas Lemke (-4)

T32 - Hamish Brown (-3)

T32 - Laurie Canter (-3)

T32 - Gregorio De Leo (-3)

T32 - Frederic Lacroix (-3)

T32 - David Micheluzzi (-3)

T32 - Victor Perez (-3)

T32 - Richie Ramsay (-3)

T32 - Adrien Saddier (-3)

T32 - Nikolai von Dellingshausen (-3)

T32 - Fabrizio Zanotti (-3)

T42 - Bjorn Akesson (-2)

T42 - Aaron Cockerill (-2)

T42 - Jannik de Bruyn (-2)

T42 - Thomas Detry (-2)

T42 - Julien Guerrier (-2)

T42 - Troy Merritt (-2)

T42 - Clement Sordet (-2)

T49 - Dan Bradbury (-1)

T49 - Nikolas Colsaerts (-1)

T49 - Darren Fichardt (-1)

T49 - Simon Forsström (-1)

T49 - Jacques Kruyswijk (-1)

T49 - Keita Nakajima (-1)

T49 - Jeff Winther (-1)

T56 - Angel Ayora (par)

T56 - Wenyi Ding (par)

T56 - Daniel Hillier (par)

T56 - Joakim Lagergren (par)

T60 - Joel Girrbach (+1)

T60 - Andreas Halvorsen (+1)

T62 - Lucas Bjerregaard (+2)

T62 - Martin Couvra (+2)

T62 - Nacho Elvira (+2)

T62 - Gavin Green (+2)

T62 - Maximilian Kieffer (+2)

T62 - Marcus Kinhult (+2)

T62 - Marcel Siem (+2)

T62 - Callum Tarren (+2)

T70 - Corey Conners (+3)

T70 - Daniel Gale (+3)

T70 - Alexander Levy (+3)

T70 - Robin Williams (+3)

74 - Clement Charmasson (+4)

75 - Jorge Campillo (+5)

T76 - Julien Sale (+6)

T76 - Matthias Schwab (+6)

