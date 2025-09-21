  • home icon
  • Golf
  • 2025 FedEx Open de France prize money payout: How much did each golfer earn from the $3.25M purse?

2025 FedEx Open de France prize money payout: How much did each golfer earn from the $3.25M purse?

By Anurag Bhardwaj
Modified Sep 21, 2025 16:26 GMT
FedEx Open de France 2025 - Previews - Source: Getty
FedEx Open de France 2025 - Previews - Source: Getty

The 2025 FedEx Open de France has come to an end at the Golf de Saint-Nom-la-Bretèche on Sunday, September 21. After four great days of the game, Michael Kim shocked everyone and clinched the victory in the end with a total score of 16 under par. Kim won the whole thing by a bare margin as he was only 1 shot ahead of the second-place finishers Ko Jeong-Weon and Elvis Smylie.

Ad

Michael Kim performed excellently throughout the 2025 FedEx Open de France, including a great bogey-free closing round of six under par. During this time, he managed to make six birdies on holes 2, 7, 9, 10, 16, and 17. Regarding the entire event, Kim shot 19 birdies, 5 bogeys, and 1 eagle.

The 2025 FedEx Open de France is also Kim's first win of the season, and it marks a significant comeback for him after missing the cut in the BMW PGA Championship at the Wentworth Club. The 2025 FedEx Open de France had a $3.25 million prize pool, out of which Michael Kim is set to receive a whopping $552,500 for winning the entire thing.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

How much did each golfer make at the 2025 FedEx Open de France?

FedEx Open de France 2025 - Day Four - Source: Getty
FedEx Open de France 2025 - Day Four - Source: Getty

Even after the final round of the FedEx Open de France, the leaderboard remained extremely tight. A total of 76 golfers made the cut and finished the tournament, and this is how much each golfer earned:

  • 1: Michael Kim - $552,500
  • T2: Elvis Smylie - $280,475
  • T2: Jeong Weon Ko - $280,475
  • 4th: Brooks Koepka - $162,500
  • T5: Min Woo Lee - $107,575
  • T5: Guido Migliozzi - $107,575
  • T5: Marcus Armitage - $107,575
  • T5: Kristoffer Reitan - $107,575
  • 9th: Jayden Schaper - $72,800
  • T10: Darius van Driel - $62,400
  • T10: Todd Clemonts - $62,400
  • T12: Antoine Rozner - $54,113
  • T12: Daniel Brown - $54,113
  • T14: Jens Dantorp - $47,775
  • T14: Ryan Fox - $47,775
  • T14: Niklas Norgaard - $47,775
  • T17: Freddy Schott - $40,560
  • T17: Mikael Lindberg - $40,560
  • T17: Francesco Laporta - $40,560
  • T17: Marcel Schneider - $40,560
  • T17: Richard Sterne - $40,560
  • T22: Ugo Coussaud - $34,288
  • T22: Pablo Ereno - $34,288
  • T22: Julien Brun - $34,288
  • T22: Justin Harding - $34,288
  • T22: Calum Hill - $34,288
  • T22: Connor Syme - $34,288
  • T28: Niklas Lemke - $29,413
  • T28: Nathan Kimsey - $29,413
  • T28: Sam Bairstow - $29,413
  • T28: Romain Langasque - $29,413
  • T32: Frederic Lacroix - $23,075
  • T32: Hamish Brown - $23,075
  • T32: Laurie Canter - $23,075
  • T32: Adrien Saddier - $23,075
  • T32: Gregorio de Leo - $23,075
  • T32: Victor Perez - $23,075
  • T32: David Micheluzzi - $23,075
  • T32: Fabrizio Zanotti - $23,075
  • T32: Richie Ramsay - $23,075
  • T32: Nicolai von Dellingshausen - $23,075
  • T42: Troy Merritt - $17,225
  • T42: Julien Guerrier - $17,225
  • T42: Jannik de Bruyn - $17,225
  • T42: Thomas Detry - $17,225
  • T42: Bjorn Akesson - $17,225
  • T42: Aaron Cockerill - $17,225
  • T42: Clement Sordet - $17,225
  • T49: Jacques Kruyswijk - $12,722
  • T49: Jeff Winther - $12,722
  • T49: Dan Bradbury - $12,722
  • T49: Nicolas Colsaerts - $12,722
  • T49: Simon Forsstrom - $12,722
  • T49: Keita Nakajima - $12,722
  • T49: Darren Fichardt - $12,722
  • T56: Angel Ayora - $10,238
  • T56: Daniel Hillier - $10,238
  • T56: Wenyi Ding - $10,238
  • T56: Joakim Lagergren - $10,238
  • T60: Andreas Halvorsen - $9,263
  • T60: Joel Girrbach - $9,263
  • T62: Marcus Kinhult - $7,638
  • T62: Marcel Siem - $7,638
  • T62: Nacho Elvira - $7,638
  • T62: Lucas Bjerregaard - $7,638
  • T62: Martin Couvra - $7,638
  • T62: Maximilian Kieffer - $7,638
  • T62: Gavin Green - $7,638
  • T62: Callum Tarren - $7,638
  • T70: Corey Conners - $5,199
  • T70: Alexander Levy - $5,199
  • T70: Daniel Gale - $5,199
  • T70: Robin Williams - $5,199
  • 74: Clement Charmasson - $4,871
  • 75: Jorge Campillo - $4,870
  • T76: Mathias Schwab - $4,868
  • T76: Julien Sale - $4,868
About the author
Anurag Bhardwaj

Anurag Bhardwaj

Twitter icon

Anurag Bhardwaj is a Golf Journalist at Sportskeeda. With over three years of experience writing about various sports, Anurag has drawn inspiration from numerous icons, ranging from WWE’s Roman Reigns to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. His passion for storytelling spans across different sports, all while pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Dental Surgery, and he hopes to continue blending both his professions.

A single spark ignited his love for golf, and now he follows the sport with unwavering enthusiasm. Whether it’s the Masters or the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Anurag is always ready for a deep dive into the action. Through his writing, he brings the latest happenings from the golf world straight to the fans' screens. And while he dreams of stepping onto a golf course someday, he remains in awe of Scottie Scheffler’s precision, all while striving to become a great doctor.

Know More
Edited by Anurag Bhardwaj
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications