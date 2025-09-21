2025 FedEx Open de France prize money payout: How much did each golfer earn from the $3.25M purse?

The 2025 FedEx Open de France has come to an end at the Golf de Saint-Nom-la-Bretèche on Sunday, September 21. After four great days of the game, Michael Kim shocked everyone and clinched the victory in the end with a total score of 16 under par. Kim won the whole thing by a bare margin as he was only 1 shot ahead of the second-place finishers Ko Jeong-Weon and Elvis Smylie.

Ad

Michael Kim performed excellently throughout the 2025 FedEx Open de France, including a great bogey-free closing round of six under par. During this time, he managed to make six birdies on holes 2, 7, 9, 10, 16, and 17. Regarding the entire event, Kim shot 19 birdies, 5 bogeys, and 1 eagle.

The 2025 FedEx Open de France is also Kim's first win of the season, and it marks a significant comeback for him after missing the cut in the BMW PGA Championship at the Wentworth Club. The 2025 FedEx Open de France had a $3.25 million prize pool, out of which Michael Kim is set to receive a whopping $552,500 for winning the entire thing.

Ad

Trending

How much did each golfer make at the 2025 FedEx Open de France?

FedEx Open de France 2025 - Day Four - Source: Getty

Even after the final round of the FedEx Open de France, the leaderboard remained extremely tight. A total of 76 golfers made the cut and finished the tournament, and this is how much each golfer earned:

1: Michael Kim - $552,500

Michael Kim - $552,500 T2: Elvis Smylie - $280,475

Elvis Smylie - $280,475 T2: Jeong Weon Ko - $280,475

Jeong Weon Ko - $280,475 4th: Brooks Koepka - $162,500

Brooks Koepka - $162,500 T5: Min Woo Lee - $107,575

Min Woo Lee - $107,575 T5: Guido Migliozzi - $107,575

Guido Migliozzi - $107,575 T5: Marcus Armitage - $107,575

Marcus Armitage - $107,575 T5: Kristoffer Reitan - $107,575

Kristoffer Reitan - $107,575 9th: Jayden Schaper - $72,800

Jayden Schaper - $72,800 T10: Darius van Driel - $62,400

Darius van Driel - $62,400 T10: Todd Clemonts - $62,400

Todd Clemonts - $62,400 T12: Antoine Rozner - $54,113

Antoine Rozner - $54,113 T12: Daniel Brown - $54,113

Daniel Brown - $54,113 T14: Jens Dantorp - $47,775

Jens Dantorp - $47,775 T14: Ryan Fox - $47,775

Ryan Fox - $47,775 T14: Niklas Norgaard - $47,775

Niklas Norgaard - $47,775 T17: Freddy Schott - $40,560

Freddy Schott - $40,560 T17: Mikael Lindberg - $40,560

Mikael Lindberg - $40,560 T17: Francesco Laporta - $40,560

Francesco Laporta - $40,560 T17: Marcel Schneider - $40,560

Marcel Schneider - $40,560 T17: Richard Sterne - $40,560

Richard Sterne - $40,560 T22: Ugo Coussaud - $34,288

Ugo Coussaud - $34,288 T22: Pablo Ereno - $34,288

Pablo Ereno - $34,288 T22: Julien Brun - $34,288

Julien Brun - $34,288 T22: Justin Harding - $34,288

Justin Harding - $34,288 T22: Calum Hill - $34,288

Calum Hill - $34,288 T22: Connor Syme - $34,288

Connor Syme - $34,288 T28: Niklas Lemke - $29,413

Niklas Lemke - $29,413 T28: Nathan Kimsey - $29,413

Nathan Kimsey - $29,413 T28: Sam Bairstow - $29,413

Sam Bairstow - $29,413 T28: Romain Langasque - $29,413

Romain Langasque - $29,413 T32: Frederic Lacroix - $23,075

Frederic Lacroix - $23,075 T32: Hamish Brown - $23,075

Hamish Brown - $23,075 T32: Laurie Canter - $23,075

Laurie Canter - $23,075 T32: Adrien Saddier - $23,075

Adrien Saddier - $23,075 T32: Gregorio de Leo - $23,075

Gregorio de Leo - $23,075 T32: Victor Perez - $23,075

Victor Perez - $23,075 T32: David Micheluzzi - $23,075

David Micheluzzi - $23,075 T32: Fabrizio Zanotti - $23,075

Fabrizio Zanotti - $23,075 T32: Richie Ramsay - $23,075

Richie Ramsay - $23,075 T32: Nicolai von Dellingshausen - $23,075

Nicolai von Dellingshausen - $23,075 T42: Troy Merritt - $17,225

Troy Merritt - $17,225 T42: Julien Guerrier - $17,225

Julien Guerrier - $17,225 T42: Jannik de Bruyn - $17,225

Jannik de Bruyn - $17,225 T42: Thomas Detry - $17,225

Thomas Detry - $17,225 T42: Bjorn Akesson - $17,225

Bjorn Akesson - $17,225 T42: Aaron Cockerill - $17,225

Aaron Cockerill - $17,225 T42: Clement Sordet - $17,225

Clement Sordet - $17,225 T49: Jacques Kruyswijk - $12,722

Jacques Kruyswijk - $12,722 T49: Jeff Winther - $12,722

Jeff Winther - $12,722 T49: Dan Bradbury - $12,722

Dan Bradbury - $12,722 T49: Nicolas Colsaerts - $12,722

Nicolas Colsaerts - $12,722 T49: Simon Forsstrom - $12,722

Simon Forsstrom - $12,722 T49: Keita Nakajima - $12,722

Keita Nakajima - $12,722 T49: Darren Fichardt - $12,722

Darren Fichardt - $12,722 T56: Angel Ayora - $10,238

Angel Ayora - $10,238 T56: Daniel Hillier - $10,238

Daniel Hillier - $10,238 T56: Wenyi Ding - $10,238

Wenyi Ding - $10,238 T56: Joakim Lagergren - $10,238

Joakim Lagergren - $10,238 T60: Andreas Halvorsen - $9,263

Andreas Halvorsen - $9,263 T60: Joel Girrbach - $9,263

Joel Girrbach - $9,263 T62: Marcus Kinhult - $7,638

Marcus Kinhult - $7,638 T62: Marcel Siem - $7,638

Marcel Siem - $7,638 T62: Nacho Elvira - $7,638

Nacho Elvira - $7,638 T62: Lucas Bjerregaard - $7,638

Lucas Bjerregaard - $7,638 T62: Martin Couvra - $7,638

Martin Couvra - $7,638 T62: Maximilian Kieffer - $7,638

Maximilian Kieffer - $7,638 T62: Gavin Green - $7,638

Gavin Green - $7,638 T62: Callum Tarren - $7,638

Callum Tarren - $7,638 T70: Corey Conners - $5,199

Corey Conners - $5,199 T70: Alexander Levy - $5,199

Alexander Levy - $5,199 T70: Daniel Gale - $5,199

Daniel Gale - $5,199 T70: Robin Williams - $5,199

Robin Williams - $5,199 74: Clement Charmasson - $4,871

Clement Charmasson - $4,871 75: Jorge Campillo - $4,870

Jorge Campillo - $4,870 T76: Mathias Schwab - $4,868

Mathias Schwab - $4,868 T76: Julien Sale - $4,868

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurag Bhardwaj Anurag Bhardwaj is a Golf Journalist at Sportskeeda. With over three years of experience writing about various sports, Anurag has drawn inspiration from numerous icons, ranging from WWE’s Roman Reigns to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. His passion for storytelling spans across different sports, all while pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Dental Surgery, and he hopes to continue blending both his professions.



A single spark ignited his love for golf, and now he follows the sport with unwavering enthusiasm. Whether it’s the Masters or the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Anurag is always ready for a deep dive into the action. Through his writing, he brings the latest happenings from the golf world straight to the fans' screens. And while he dreams of stepping onto a golf course someday, he remains in awe of Scottie Scheffler’s precision, all while striving to become a great doctor. Know More