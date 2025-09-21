2025 FedEx Open de France prize money payout: How much did each golfer earn from the $3.25M purse?

The 2025 FedEx Open de France has come to an end at the Golf de Saint-Nom-la-Bretèche on Sunday, September 21. After four great days of the game, Michael Kim shocked everyone and clinched the victory in the end with a total score of 16 under par. Kim won the whole thing by a bare margin as he was only 1 shot ahead of the second-place finishers Ko Jeong-Weon and Elvis Smylie.
Michael Kim performed excellently throughout the 2025 FedEx Open de France, including a great bogey-free closing round of six under par. During this time, he managed to make six birdies on holes 2, 7, 9, 10, 16, and 17. Regarding the entire event, Kim shot 19 birdies, 5 bogeys, and 1 eagle.
The 2025 FedEx Open de France is also Kim's first win of the season, and it marks a significant comeback for him after missing the cut in the BMW PGA Championship at the Wentworth Club. The 2025 FedEx Open de France had a $3.25 million prize pool, out of which Michael Kim is set to receive a whopping $552,500 for winning the entire thing.
How much did each golfer make at the 2025 FedEx Open de France?
Even after the final round of the FedEx Open de France, the leaderboard remained extremely tight. A total of 76 golfers made the cut and finished the tournament, and this is how much each golfer earned:
- 1: Michael Kim - $552,500
- T2: Elvis Smylie - $280,475
- T2: Jeong Weon Ko - $280,475
- 4th: Brooks Koepka - $162,500
- T5: Min Woo Lee - $107,575
- T5: Guido Migliozzi - $107,575
- T5: Marcus Armitage - $107,575
- T5: Kristoffer Reitan - $107,575
- 9th: Jayden Schaper - $72,800
- T10: Darius van Driel - $62,400
- T10: Todd Clemonts - $62,400
- T12: Antoine Rozner - $54,113
- T12: Daniel Brown - $54,113
- T14: Jens Dantorp - $47,775
- T14: Ryan Fox - $47,775
- T14: Niklas Norgaard - $47,775
- T17: Freddy Schott - $40,560
- T17: Mikael Lindberg - $40,560
- T17: Francesco Laporta - $40,560
- T17: Marcel Schneider - $40,560
- T17: Richard Sterne - $40,560
- T22: Ugo Coussaud - $34,288
- T22: Pablo Ereno - $34,288
- T22: Julien Brun - $34,288
- T22: Justin Harding - $34,288
- T22: Calum Hill - $34,288
- T22: Connor Syme - $34,288
- T28: Niklas Lemke - $29,413
- T28: Nathan Kimsey - $29,413
- T28: Sam Bairstow - $29,413
- T28: Romain Langasque - $29,413
- T32: Frederic Lacroix - $23,075
- T32: Hamish Brown - $23,075
- T32: Laurie Canter - $23,075
- T32: Adrien Saddier - $23,075
- T32: Gregorio de Leo - $23,075
- T32: Victor Perez - $23,075
- T32: David Micheluzzi - $23,075
- T32: Fabrizio Zanotti - $23,075
- T32: Richie Ramsay - $23,075
- T32: Nicolai von Dellingshausen - $23,075
- T42: Troy Merritt - $17,225
- T42: Julien Guerrier - $17,225
- T42: Jannik de Bruyn - $17,225
- T42: Thomas Detry - $17,225
- T42: Bjorn Akesson - $17,225
- T42: Aaron Cockerill - $17,225
- T42: Clement Sordet - $17,225
- T49: Jacques Kruyswijk - $12,722
- T49: Jeff Winther - $12,722
- T49: Dan Bradbury - $12,722
- T49: Nicolas Colsaerts - $12,722
- T49: Simon Forsstrom - $12,722
- T49: Keita Nakajima - $12,722
- T49: Darren Fichardt - $12,722
- T56: Angel Ayora - $10,238
- T56: Daniel Hillier - $10,238
- T56: Wenyi Ding - $10,238
- T56: Joakim Lagergren - $10,238
- T60: Andreas Halvorsen - $9,263
- T60: Joel Girrbach - $9,263
- T62: Marcus Kinhult - $7,638
- T62: Marcel Siem - $7,638
- T62: Nacho Elvira - $7,638
- T62: Lucas Bjerregaard - $7,638
- T62: Martin Couvra - $7,638
- T62: Maximilian Kieffer - $7,638
- T62: Gavin Green - $7,638
- T62: Callum Tarren - $7,638
- T70: Corey Conners - $5,199
- T70: Alexander Levy - $5,199
- T70: Daniel Gale - $5,199
- T70: Robin Williams - $5,199
- 74: Clement Charmasson - $4,871
- 75: Jorge Campillo - $4,870
- T76: Mathias Schwab - $4,868
- T76: Julien Sale - $4,868