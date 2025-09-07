Michael Kim reveals "bad part" about the Walker Cup as USA clashes with GB&I on the final day

Michael Kim recently talked about the 2025 Walker Cup, which is currently taking place at the Cypress Point Club in California. This is the second time this course has hosted the Walker Cup, and this year's edition is extra significant because it marks the tournament's 50th anniversary. While the event has received a lot of attention in the golf world, Kim believes there is still a downside.
The one-time PGA Tour winner mentioned on his X account that the Walker Cup has a format issue. The tournament is a two-day event in which members of Team USA and Team Great Britain compete in foursomes and singles matches. Kim argued that merely two days for a tournament with such a large legacy is insufficient.
Michael Kim also noted that golfers only begin to improve their form on the course after two days; therefore, they should have a few more days to demonstrate their true ability. Kim said:
"One of the only bad parts about the Walker Cup is that it’s only two days. As a participant, there’s so much build-up, and it feels like it ends so, so fast."
Michael Kim is also a part of Walker Cup history, having competed for Team USA in the tournament in 2013. Interestingly, Kim was able to bring glory to his squad, finishing with three wins, zero defeats and no ties. With his assistance, Team USA emerged victorious by a large margin. Kim even mentioned this edition of the Walker Cup in a recent X post.
Michael Kim compares the 2025 and 2013 Walker Cup leaderboards
This season, the Walker Cup standings have been extremely tight. After the first round, Team USA leads with 6.5 points, barely one point ahead of Great Britain and Ireland. Interestingly, Michael Kim discussed this leaderboard and compared it to the one from 2013, in which he was also involved.
The golfer remarked that the only thing comparable to both leaderboards is that Team USA does not perform well in foursomes but dominates in singles. The golfer also included a screenshot of the 2013 Walker Cup leaderboard in his X post. Kim's X post read:
"It is interesting to me that this largely looks like how our 2013 Walker Cup matches went. We would barely win a match in foursomes and dominate singles."
Talking a bit about Kim's season thus far, he has competed in 26 tournaments but has yet to emerge victorious. He remained consistent and finished with a runner-up, four top tens and seven top 25s. Up next, Kim will be going to compete in the DP World Tour in big tournaments such as the BMW PGA Championship and the FedEx Open de France.