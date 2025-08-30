Michael Kim picks $90M-worth American quarterback as his "fantasy QB"

Golfer Michael Kim revealed his choice for fantasy football quarterback, and it happens to be one of the NFL’s highest-paid stars. The PGA Tour pro confirmed that Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, who has an estimated net worth of $90 million, will lead his fantasy lineup this season.On August 29, Kim shared on X that he had recently bought tickets for the Cowboys’ Sunday night clash against the Green Bay Packers. This sparked plenty of reactions from fans, with one asking how long Prescott would stay injury-free this season.Michael Kim responded by making his fantasy pick public:“He’s my fantasy QB… need him at least until week 17.”The fan joked back:“I’ve got Baker Mayfield… but I’ve got George Pickens, so I’d like to see Dak upright through the whole season.”Screenshot of Michael Kim's interaction with a fan on his X post (source via X)Prescott’s durability has been a concern. He missed nine games in 2024 after surgery on a partial avulsion of his right hamstring in November. In early July 2025, he gave an update, stating:&quot;I'm healthy as I'll be. I'll be full go for camp. I'm healthy, yeah.&quot; (as per CBS Sports).Now earning $60 million a year, Prescott enters another big season with the Cowboys. A former Mississippi State star set multiple school records before becoming one of the NFL’s top quarterbacks.Michael Kim challenges Dan Orlovsky’s take on Keegan Bradley skipping the Ryder CupKeegan Bradley’s choice not to add himself to the Ryder Cup team has sparked plenty of reactions online. One of the strongest came from former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky, who called the move “absurd” on X, insisting Bradley should have picked himself based on form. He wrote:&quot;Respectfully, Keegan not picking himself is absurd. He 100000% should have picked himself off his play.&quot;Michael Kim jumped in with a question of his own, asking Orlovsky if he thought it was realistic to be both head coach and quarterback at the same time. Kim replied:&quot;Would you be able to be head coach and play QB at the same time? A genuine question.&quot;Orlovsky replied simply:&quot;If I was Keegan yes.&quot;The discussion came shortly after Bradley confirmed he would not play at Bethpage Black, admitting it was painful to leave himself out but stressing that his main focus was being the best captain he could be. The U.S. lineup is headlined by world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, along with JJ Spaun, Xander Schauffele, Russell Henley, Harris English, and Bryson DeChambeau.His six captain’s picks were Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Ben Griffin, Cameron Young, Patrick Cantlay, and Sam Burns. Europe Team captain Luke Donald is set to reveal his selections on Monday, ahead of the September 26–28 Ryder Cup matches in New York.