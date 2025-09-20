  • home icon
  • Golf
  • Who is leading the Open de France after Round 3? Leaderboard explored

Who is leading the Open de France after Round 3? Leaderboard explored

By Anurag Bhardwaj
Modified Sep 20, 2025 16:50 GMT
FedEx Open de France 2025 - Day Two - Source: Getty
FedEx Open de France 2025 - Day Two - Source: Getty

The 2025 FedEx Open de France kicked off on September 18 at Golf de Saint-Nom-La-Bretèche, Paris, France. A total of 156 golfers initially participated in the event; however, only 77 of them made it to the weekend game after making the cut, which was an even par this season. The first day of the weekend has concluded, and after three rounds, the leaderboard is looking really competitive.

Ad

Currently, Min Woo Lee and Brooks Koepka lead the 2025 FedEx Open de France after the third round, with a total score of 11 under par. The leaderboard is still very tight, with Guido Migliozzi, Marcus Armitage, and Michael Kim tied for third place with a total score of 10 under par.

Talking about Min Woo Lee's third round, he was able to sustain his form in the third round of the FedEx Open de France, finishing with a total score of 3 under par. Lee scored two bogeys and five birdies to keep his lead in the event. On the other side, Brooks Koepka was able to perform admirably and finish with a total score of 6 under par on the opening day of his weekend. Koepka's round had eight birdies and two bogeys.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

What does the leaderboard look like after Round 3 of the Open de France?

FedEx Open de France 2025 - Day Three - Source: Getty
FedEx Open de France 2025 - Day Three - Source: Getty

As mentioned earlier, the Open de France leaderboard was extremely tight following round three. Talking more about it, here's what it looks like:

  • T1: Min Woo Lee (-11)
  • T1: Brooks Koepka (-11)
  • T3: Guido Migliozzi (-10)
  • T3: Marcus Armitage (-10)
  • T3: Michael Kim (-10)
  • T6: Elvis Smylie (-9)
  • T6: Jeong Weon Ko (-9)
  • T8: Darius Van Driel (-8)
  • T8: Freddy Schott (-8)
  • T10: Antoine Rozner (-7)
  • T10: Mikael Lindberg (-7)
  • T10: Todd Clements (-7)
  • T13: Frederic Lacroix (-6)
  • T13: Jens Dantorp (-6)
  • T13: Kristoffer Reitan (-6)
  • T16: Hamish Brown (-5)
  • T16: Angel Ayora (-5)
  • T16: Laurie Canter (-5)
  • T16: Ugo Coussaud (-5)
  • T16: Pablo Ereno (-5)
  • T16: Jayden Schaper (-5)
  • T16: Adrien Saddier (-5)
  • T23: Niklas Lemke (-4)
  • T23: Troy Merritt (-4)
  • T23: Julien Brun (-4)
  • T23: Francesco Laporta (-4)
  • T23: Ryan Fox (-4)
  • T23: Gregorio De Leo (-4)
  • T23: Niklas Norgaard (-4)
  • T23: Daniel Brown (-4)
  • T31: Nathan Kimsey (-3)
  • T31: Victor Perez (-3)
  • T31: Marcel Schneider (-3)
  • T31: Richard Sterne (-3)
  • T31: David Micheluzzi (-3)
  • T31: Andreas Halvorsen (-3)
  • T31: Jacques Kruyswijk (-3)
  • T31: Justin Harding (-3)
  • T31: Jeff Winther (-3)
  • T40: Dan Bradbury (-2)
  • T40: Nicolas Colsaerts (-2)
  • T40: Daniel Hillier (-2)
  • T40: Julien Guerrier (-2)
  • T40: Jannik De Bruyn (-2)
  • T40: Sam Bairstow (-2)
  • T40: Simon Forsström (-2)
  • T40: Thomas Detry (-2)
  • T40: Fabrizio Zanotti (-2)
  • T49: Björn Åkesson (-1)
  • T49: Richie Ramsay (-1)
  • T49: Corey Conners (-1)
  • T49: Marcus Kinhult (-1)
  • T49: Joel Girrbach (-1)
  • T49: Nicolai Von Dellingshausen (-1)
  • T49: Alexander Levy (-1)
  • T56: Romain Langasque (E)
  • T56: Keita Nakajima (E)
  • T56: Marcel Siem (E)
  • T56: Calum Hill (E)
  • T56: Nacho Elvira (E)
  • T61: Darren Fichardt (+1)
  • T61: Matthias Schwab (+1)
  • T61: Aaron Cockerill (+1)
  • T61: Lucas Bjerregaard (+1)
  • T61: Wenyi Ding (+1)
  • T61: Joakim Lagergren (+1)
  • T61: Connor Syme (+1)
  • T61: Martin Couvra (+1)
  • T69: Julien Sale (+2)
  • T69: Clément Sordet (+2)
  • T69: Daniel Gale (+2)
  • T69: Maximilian Kieffer (+2)
  • T73: Gavin Green (+3)
  • T73: Clement Charmasson (+3)
  • T75: Callum Tarren (+5)
  • T75: Jorge Campillo (+5)
  • 77: Robin Williams (+6)
About the author
Anurag Bhardwaj

Anurag Bhardwaj

Twitter icon

Anurag Bhardwaj is a Golf Journalist at Sportskeeda. With over three years of experience writing about various sports, Anurag has drawn inspiration from numerous icons, ranging from WWE’s Roman Reigns to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. His passion for storytelling spans across different sports, all while pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Dental Surgery, and he hopes to continue blending both his professions.

A single spark ignited his love for golf, and now he follows the sport with unwavering enthusiasm. Whether it’s the Masters or the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Anurag is always ready for a deep dive into the action. Through his writing, he brings the latest happenings from the golf world straight to the fans' screens. And while he dreams of stepping onto a golf course someday, he remains in awe of Scottie Scheffler’s precision, all while striving to become a great doctor.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Anurag Bhardwaj
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications