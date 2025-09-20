Who is leading the Open de France after Round 3? Leaderboard explored

The 2025 FedEx Open de France kicked off on September 18 at Golf de Saint-Nom-La-Bretèche, Paris, France. A total of 156 golfers initially participated in the event; however, only 77 of them made it to the weekend game after making the cut, which was an even par this season. The first day of the weekend has concluded, and after three rounds, the leaderboard is looking really competitive.

Currently, Min Woo Lee and Brooks Koepka lead the 2025 FedEx Open de France after the third round, with a total score of 11 under par. The leaderboard is still very tight, with Guido Migliozzi, Marcus Armitage, and Michael Kim tied for third place with a total score of 10 under par.

Talking about Min Woo Lee's third round, he was able to sustain his form in the third round of the FedEx Open de France, finishing with a total score of 3 under par. Lee scored two bogeys and five birdies to keep his lead in the event. On the other side, Brooks Koepka was able to perform admirably and finish with a total score of 6 under par on the opening day of his weekend. Koepka's round had eight birdies and two bogeys.

What does the leaderboard look like after Round 3 of the Open de France?

FedEx Open de France 2025 - Day Three - Source: Getty

As mentioned earlier, the Open de France leaderboard was extremely tight following round three. Talking more about it, here's what it looks like:

T1: Min Woo Lee (-11)

Min Woo Lee (-11) T1: Brooks Koepka (-11)

Brooks Koepka (-11) T3: Guido Migliozzi (-10)

Guido Migliozzi (-10) T3: Marcus Armitage (-10)

Marcus Armitage (-10) T3: Michael Kim (-10)

Michael Kim (-10) T6: Elvis Smylie (-9)

Elvis Smylie (-9) T6: Jeong Weon Ko (-9)

Jeong Weon Ko (-9) T8: Darius Van Driel (-8)

Darius Van Driel (-8) T8: Freddy Schott (-8)

Freddy Schott (-8) T10: Antoine Rozner (-7)

Antoine Rozner (-7) T10: Mikael Lindberg (-7)

Mikael Lindberg (-7) T10: Todd Clements (-7)

Todd Clements (-7) T13: Frederic Lacroix (-6)

Frederic Lacroix (-6) T13: Jens Dantorp (-6)

Jens Dantorp (-6) T13: Kristoffer Reitan (-6)

Kristoffer Reitan (-6) T16: Hamish Brown (-5)

Hamish Brown (-5) T16: Angel Ayora (-5)

Angel Ayora (-5) T16: Laurie Canter (-5)

Laurie Canter (-5) T16: Ugo Coussaud (-5)

Ugo Coussaud (-5) T16: Pablo Ereno (-5)

Pablo Ereno (-5) T16: Jayden Schaper (-5)

Jayden Schaper (-5) T16: Adrien Saddier (-5)

Adrien Saddier (-5) T23: Niklas Lemke (-4)

Niklas Lemke (-4) T23: Troy Merritt (-4)

Troy Merritt (-4) T23: Julien Brun (-4)

Julien Brun (-4) T23: Francesco Laporta (-4)

Francesco Laporta (-4) T23: Ryan Fox (-4)

Ryan Fox (-4) T23: Gregorio De Leo (-4)

Gregorio De Leo (-4) T23: Niklas Norgaard (-4)

Niklas Norgaard (-4) T23: Daniel Brown (-4)

Daniel Brown (-4) T31: Nathan Kimsey (-3)

Nathan Kimsey (-3) T31: Victor Perez (-3)

Victor Perez (-3) T31: Marcel Schneider (-3)

Marcel Schneider (-3) T31: Richard Sterne (-3)

Richard Sterne (-3) T31: David Micheluzzi (-3)

David Micheluzzi (-3) T31: Andreas Halvorsen (-3)

Andreas Halvorsen (-3) T31: Jacques Kruyswijk (-3)

Jacques Kruyswijk (-3) T31: Justin Harding (-3)

Justin Harding (-3) T31: Jeff Winther (-3)

Jeff Winther (-3) T40: Dan Bradbury (-2)

Dan Bradbury (-2) T40: Nicolas Colsaerts (-2)

Nicolas Colsaerts (-2) T40: Daniel Hillier (-2)

Daniel Hillier (-2) T40: Julien Guerrier (-2)

Julien Guerrier (-2) T40: Jannik De Bruyn (-2)

Jannik De Bruyn (-2) T40: Sam Bairstow (-2)

Sam Bairstow (-2) T40: Simon Forsström (-2)

Simon Forsström (-2) T40: Thomas Detry (-2)

Thomas Detry (-2) T40: Fabrizio Zanotti (-2)

Fabrizio Zanotti (-2) T49: Björn Åkesson (-1)

Björn Åkesson (-1) T49: Richie Ramsay (-1)

Richie Ramsay (-1) T49: Corey Conners (-1)

Corey Conners (-1) T49: Marcus Kinhult (-1)

Marcus Kinhult (-1) T49: Joel Girrbach (-1)

Joel Girrbach (-1) T49: Nicolai Von Dellingshausen (-1)

Nicolai Von Dellingshausen (-1) T49: Alexander Levy (-1)

Alexander Levy (-1) T56: Romain Langasque (E)

Romain Langasque (E) T56: Keita Nakajima (E)

Keita Nakajima (E) T56: Marcel Siem (E)

Marcel Siem (E) T56: Calum Hill (E)

Calum Hill (E) T56: Nacho Elvira (E)

Nacho Elvira (E) T61: Darren Fichardt (+1)

Darren Fichardt (+1) T61: Matthias Schwab (+1)

Matthias Schwab (+1) T61: Aaron Cockerill (+1)

Aaron Cockerill (+1) T61: Lucas Bjerregaard (+1)

Lucas Bjerregaard (+1) T61: Wenyi Ding (+1)

Wenyi Ding (+1) T61: Joakim Lagergren (+1)

Joakim Lagergren (+1) T61: Connor Syme (+1)

Connor Syme (+1) T61: Martin Couvra (+1)

Martin Couvra (+1) T69: Julien Sale (+2)

Julien Sale (+2) T69: Clément Sordet (+2)

Clément Sordet (+2) T69: Daniel Gale (+2)

Daniel Gale (+2) T69: Maximilian Kieffer (+2)

Maximilian Kieffer (+2) T73: Gavin Green (+3)

Gavin Green (+3) T73: Clement Charmasson (+3)

Clement Charmasson (+3) T75: Callum Tarren (+5)

Callum Tarren (+5) T75: Jorge Campillo (+5)

Jorge Campillo (+5) 77: Robin Williams (+6)

