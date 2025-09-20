Who is leading the Open de France after Round 3? Leaderboard explored

The 2025 FedEx Open de France kicked off on September 18 at Golf de Saint-Nom-La-Bretèche, Paris, France. A total of 156 golfers initially participated in the event; however, only 77 of them made it to the weekend game after making the cut, which was an even par this season. The first day of the weekend has concluded, and after three rounds, the leaderboard is looking really competitive.
Currently, Min Woo Lee and Brooks Koepka lead the 2025 FedEx Open de France after the third round, with a total score of 11 under par. The leaderboard is still very tight, with Guido Migliozzi, Marcus Armitage, and Michael Kim tied for third place with a total score of 10 under par.
Talking about Min Woo Lee's third round, he was able to sustain his form in the third round of the FedEx Open de France, finishing with a total score of 3 under par. Lee scored two bogeys and five birdies to keep his lead in the event. On the other side, Brooks Koepka was able to perform admirably and finish with a total score of 6 under par on the opening day of his weekend. Koepka's round had eight birdies and two bogeys.
What does the leaderboard look like after Round 3 of the Open de France?
As mentioned earlier, the Open de France leaderboard was extremely tight following round three. Talking more about it, here's what it looks like:
- T1: Min Woo Lee (-11)
- T1: Brooks Koepka (-11)
- T3: Guido Migliozzi (-10)
- T3: Marcus Armitage (-10)
- T3: Michael Kim (-10)
- T6: Elvis Smylie (-9)
- T6: Jeong Weon Ko (-9)
- T8: Darius Van Driel (-8)
- T8: Freddy Schott (-8)
- T10: Antoine Rozner (-7)
- T10: Mikael Lindberg (-7)
- T10: Todd Clements (-7)
- T13: Frederic Lacroix (-6)
- T13: Jens Dantorp (-6)
- T13: Kristoffer Reitan (-6)
- T16: Hamish Brown (-5)
- T16: Angel Ayora (-5)
- T16: Laurie Canter (-5)
- T16: Ugo Coussaud (-5)
- T16: Pablo Ereno (-5)
- T16: Jayden Schaper (-5)
- T16: Adrien Saddier (-5)
- T23: Niklas Lemke (-4)
- T23: Troy Merritt (-4)
- T23: Julien Brun (-4)
- T23: Francesco Laporta (-4)
- T23: Ryan Fox (-4)
- T23: Gregorio De Leo (-4)
- T23: Niklas Norgaard (-4)
- T23: Daniel Brown (-4)
- T31: Nathan Kimsey (-3)
- T31: Victor Perez (-3)
- T31: Marcel Schneider (-3)
- T31: Richard Sterne (-3)
- T31: David Micheluzzi (-3)
- T31: Andreas Halvorsen (-3)
- T31: Jacques Kruyswijk (-3)
- T31: Justin Harding (-3)
- T31: Jeff Winther (-3)
- T40: Dan Bradbury (-2)
- T40: Nicolas Colsaerts (-2)
- T40: Daniel Hillier (-2)
- T40: Julien Guerrier (-2)
- T40: Jannik De Bruyn (-2)
- T40: Sam Bairstow (-2)
- T40: Simon Forsström (-2)
- T40: Thomas Detry (-2)
- T40: Fabrizio Zanotti (-2)
- T49: Björn Åkesson (-1)
- T49: Richie Ramsay (-1)
- T49: Corey Conners (-1)
- T49: Marcus Kinhult (-1)
- T49: Joel Girrbach (-1)
- T49: Nicolai Von Dellingshausen (-1)
- T49: Alexander Levy (-1)
- T56: Romain Langasque (E)
- T56: Keita Nakajima (E)
- T56: Marcel Siem (E)
- T56: Calum Hill (E)
- T56: Nacho Elvira (E)
- T61: Darren Fichardt (+1)
- T61: Matthias Schwab (+1)
- T61: Aaron Cockerill (+1)
- T61: Lucas Bjerregaard (+1)
- T61: Wenyi Ding (+1)
- T61: Joakim Lagergren (+1)
- T61: Connor Syme (+1)
- T61: Martin Couvra (+1)
- T69: Julien Sale (+2)
- T69: Clément Sordet (+2)
- T69: Daniel Gale (+2)
- T69: Maximilian Kieffer (+2)
- T73: Gavin Green (+3)
- T73: Clement Charmasson (+3)
- T75: Callum Tarren (+5)
- T75: Jorge Campillo (+5)
- 77: Robin Williams (+6)