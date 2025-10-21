  • home icon
Jena Sims cosplays as an ‘F1 WAG’ at the Circuit of America

By Sonali Verma
Modified Oct 21, 2025 01:20 GMT
Clarins &amp; V Magazine Golden Hour Celebration During F1 Weekend in Austin, TX - Source: Getty
Clarins & V Magazine Golden Hour Celebration During F1 Weekend in Austin, TX - Source: Getty

Jena Sims arrived at the United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, channeling her ‘F1 WAG’ energy. Over the weekend, the 36-year-old model and entrepreneur shared every look on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse of her style throughout the event.

On Monday, October 20, Sims posted a carousel featuring fourteen photos from the event. With Austin (Boots Stop Workin’) by Dasha playing in the background, she captioned it:

“Cosplaying as an @f1 WAG”
Her wardrobe included a red-and-white checkered dress on the first day, an all-black red carpet outfit, and a black two-piece set with a strapless top, matching shorts, cowboy boots, mirrored sunglasses and a racing jacket. For race day, she wore a red crop top and mini skirt layered with a black-and-red jacket.

Sims also shared her reaction to the race itself. Posting a clip from the track on October 20, she admitted she was stunned by the speed of the F1 cars, writing:

"This does not i justice with how fast they are going."

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen claimed victory at the Circuit of the Americas with a time of 1:34:00.161 while Lando Norris and Charles Leclerc finished second and third, respectively.

This marked Jena Sims’ first public modeling appearance since taking a short break to focus on her family. It’s been a big year for her with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. She debuted as a 2023 Swim Search co-winner, walked the runway for the third time and earned the 2024 Rookie of the Year title.

Jena Sims added a playful twist to her Grand Prix look

Jena Sims turned her US Grand Prix outing into a fun fashion moment with a pair of custom blue jeans decorated with miniature toy cars. The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model shared clips on Instagram, showing off her custom-made blue jeans decorated with tiny toy cars, paired with a simple black top.

"Y'all know I'm not going to come all the way to F1 and not bring my race car jeans. Finale outfit," she said.

In another story Sims shared a funny moment with her son Crew, who was playing with the toy cars on her pants. She captioned it:

"Crew man helping me park."

Jena Sims and Brooks Koepka welcomed Crew in July 2023, who arrived six weeks early via C-section due to a breech position and spent nearly six weeks in the NICU. The couple had been expecting their second child but recently announced a heartbreaking loss after the baby’s heartbeat stopped at 16 weeks. Sims called the experience deeply devastating but shared that they hope Crew will have a sibling in the future.

Sonali Verma

Sonali Verma

Edited by Sonali Verma
