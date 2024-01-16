“They‘re realizing the best way forward is to unify Golf”: Departing DP World Tour CEO on American stars relucting to embrace new framework

The PGA Tour and PIF merger threw the world of golf for a loop, and it was a big shock for many golfers. Some of them had spent the last couple of years trying to cement their tour as the better one and hoping that the other would dissolve and go away. When they announced the merger and showed how the sport would look in the future, many were still hesitant.

That seems to be changing, as many have admitted that they were too harsh and are more open to the agreement now than they were when it was announced. Outgoing DP World Tour CEO Keith Pelley believes that was damaging at first.

He said via The Guardian:

“Unfortunately after that framework agreement, some of the top players in the United States didn’t support it, which we needed them to support. I think they are realising now that the best way forward is to unify the game. I think we will know the direction of travel over the next couple of months."

He continued:

“I was overjoyed with what transpired in June, and that was the right direction. I still believe it’s the right direction. What that means in terms of what the product looks like down the road, that’s the second step.”

Pelley believes that unifying the sport of golf is the only way forward. There has been a massive divide since LIV Golf arose and many golfers left. There was a brutal rivalry that finally seems to be fading, and the departing CEO believes that's for the best.

Outgoing DP World Tour CEO speaks on state of golf

Keith Pelley has seen a lot in his time as the CEO of the DP World Tour, and he believes that there's a lot of fragility in the game right now. If it's going to continue growing, it needs to be at a global level.

That was admittedly one of LIV Golf's goals. When they first started, they wanted to eventually visit and play in places that the PGA Tour did not. They wanted Australia among others, and they've done a good job at expanding there.

Pelley said via The Guardian:

“The growth of the game is global. I think that’s where the focus needs to be. I think with the emergence of FSG, which owns Liverpool [FC], they understand the importance of global. PIF certainly understands the importance of being global. This is a global game. Every business now that is growing wants to be global. What I would like to see is the game becoming unified with a global strategy. I think the PGA Tour is coming to the realisation is global is the key for the growth. They have heard me say it once or twice.”

It seems now that everyone, not just Pelley, is realizing this. Stars like Rory McIlroy have spoken on it and it's becoming a more unified goal for the entire sport instead of the subject of rivalry between two tours.