“They’re trying to build their legend” - Golf broadcaster unveils insights into LIV Golf’s challenges and future landscape of the game 

LIV Golf has had two successful seasons and is still going strong with the latest addition of 2023 Masters winner Jon Rahm.

Some of the world's best golfers, including Lee Westwood, Phil Mickelson, Ian Poulter, Sergio Garcia, and Brooks Koepka, compete in the Saudi-funded series. The breakaway series has constantly made headlines since its inception in 2022.

Golf broadcaster Gary McCord recently appeared on the Subpar podcast and gave his opinion on the future of the circuit. McCord said that one thing that is hindering the growth of LIV Golf is the World Rankings points.

He explained that if the series players do not get OWGR points, they will fall in the world rankings and struggle to qualify for majors.

He said:

"The one thing holding [LIV] up, is the fact that they cannot exist without world golf ranking points. They can’t."

He added:

"They can’t get the big players, because the big players will, finally, after not getting world ranking points, gonna fall out of the majors, and that’s what they’re there for, they’re trying to build their legend.”

LIV Golf does not get world-ranking points because of its format. The circuit features a no-cut 54-hole format, unlike other golf series' tournaments, which have a 72-hole format.

The LIV Golf tournaments also have a limited field of 48 golfers, who compete in a team of four players each.

Jon Rahm comments on the future of LIV golf

Earlier this week, Jon Rahm announced that he will participate in the 2024 LIV Golf. He discussed the future of LIV and his favorite aspects of the series in a recent interview with golf commentator David Feherty.

Rahm acknowledged that he joined the circuit because of LIV's innovation. He also said that LIV Golf will enable him to reach a large audience.

Rahm said:

"I've been hearing some things for a few years now. I think the innovation in LIV golf is what pushed me over to at least give it a chance and hear the pitch out. I believe in the growth of the game of golf."

He added:

"I've largely spoken about how Seve improved the game of golf in Spain and I've always said how I would like to do the same thing over there. And if I can reach a bigger audience, it would be amazing. And I do believe this process will help me do that."

Jon Rahm will embark on his LIV Golf journey in February, 2024. He will participate in the series' Mayakoba event, which marks the start of its third season. The El Camaleon Golf Course will host the competition from February 2 to February 4.