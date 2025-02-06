“They really wanted us to make a hole-in-one” – Jon Rahm reveals experience working with new LIV Golf partner company

Jon Rahm revealed his experience with the new LIV Golf company before the LIV Golf Riyadh tournament. He will play in the first event of 2025, featuring golfers like Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson, and others.

The tournament will start on February 6 at Riyadh Golf Club. Before the event teed off, Rahm attended a press conference at the venue. He was asked about his experience of spending the day with the airline partner Riyadh Air, which expected the golfers to hit golf balls over the aircraft.

In response, the Spaniard shared that the company expected the LIV players to make a hole-in-one, via ASAP Sports:

“It was fun. I think the director came to a quick realization that we were not going to hole it. They really wanted us to make a hole-in-one. I don't know if they know the odds of within 10 shots making it, in an airport where the green is not a real green. But we had some fun with it. We came close,” Rahm said.

Trending

He continued, “But I'm really looking forward to the partnership, a brand new company that is going to be easily one of the better airlines in the world. For them to have faith in LIV Golf and us is quite special. As a captain to be able to go and do fun things like that with any company, any sponsor that joins, it's a lot of fun, so we're looking forward to more of those.”

Jon Rahm is paired with Joaquin Niemann and Sergio Garcia to start on the first hole of the LIV Golf Riyadh tournament. He played his last LIV event in 2024.

How did Jon Rahm play in the 2024 LIV Golf tournaments?

Jon Rahm had two triumphs in 2024, the LIV Golf United Kingdom and the LIV Golf Chicago, where he finished with 13 under 200 and 11 under 199, respectively. He had ten more top-10 finishes in the LIV league, including a T2 at the LIV Golf Greenbrier, a T3 at the LIV Golf Nashville, and a T4 at the LIV Golf Miami.

Here's a list of Jon Rahm’s 2024 performances:

LIV Golf Mayakoba at the El Camaleón Golf Course: T3, 66-67-70, 203 (-10)

LIV Golf Las Vegas at the Las Vegas Country Club: T8, 68-63-71, 202 (-8)

LIV Golf Jeddah at the Royal Greens G&CC: T5, 62-69-68, 199 (-11)

LIV Golf Hong Kong at the Hong Kong Country Club: T8, 67-64-69, 200 (-10)

LIV Golf Miami at the Trump National Doral Golf Course: T4, 69-70-69, 208 (-8)

LIV Golf Adelaide at the Grange Golf Club: T3, 67-69-64, 200 (-16)

LIV Golf Singapore at the Sentosa Golf Club: T10, 69-68-67, 204 (-9)

LIV Golf Houston at the Golf Club of Houston: Withdrawn

LIV Golf Nashville at the Grove: T3, 70-63-68, 201 (-12)

LIV Golf Andalucía at the Real Club Valderrama: T10, 73-69-71, 213 (E)

LIV Golf United Kingdom at the JCB Golf and Country Club: Winner, 63-70-67, 200 (-13)

LIV Golf Greenbrier at the Old White Course: T2, 64-62-65, 191 (-19)

LIV Golf Chicago at the Bolingbrook Golf Club: Winner, 69-64-66, 199 (-11)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback