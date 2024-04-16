"They specifically tell you to NOT drive to ATL" - Michael S Kim shares crazy security story from the Masters

The Masters is always known to be one of the most impressive Majors of the year, and the facilities provided to golfers are absolutely top-notch. The Augusta National Golf Course provides all golfers with a Mercedes to use for themselves during Augusta week.

Michael S Kim recently reminisced about a funny story that took place with a certain golfer, and how it broke the rules of what was expected by Augusta National. The Mercedes can either be driven to the Augusta National Golf Course or to the Hilton Head, where the RBC Heritage takes place the week after the Masters.

The only rule while using the Mercedes is to not drive it to Atlanta airport. However, according to Michael S Kim, one golfer decided to take the car to the airport and leave it there, which got him into quite a bit of trouble. He said on X (formerly Twitter):

"They specificially tell you to NOT drive to ATL."

"One yr though, a player just didn’t care and drove it all the way to ATL, left the car running on the departure level with the keys inside. ATL security called someone at ANGC because it had the Masters sticker on it and someone had to pick it up later. The player only played one Masters and he never qualified again."

Kim said he was not sure whether the golfer ever got an invite to the Masters again, but he was convinced that Augusta was not happy about the situation.

Scottie Scheffler wins the Masters 2024 as Ludvig Aberg finishes in second place

Scottie Scheffler won the 88th edition of the Masters, with Ludvig Aberg finishing in second place on his Masters debut this year. The Augusta National Golf Course proved to be a tough one for most golfers, with windy conditions and sandstorms overshadowing most of the tournament.

Despite the challenges, Scottie Scheffler managed to win the tournament by four strokes, showing his utter dominance on the circuit. Following are the top players on the 2024 Masters leaderboard:

Win: Scottie Scheffler, -11

2: Ludvig Aberg, -7

3: Collin Morikawa, -4

T4: Tommy Fleetwood, -4

T4: Max Homa, -4

T6: Bryson DeChambeau, -2

T6: Cameron Smith, -2

8: Xander Schauffele, -1

T9: Will Zalatoris, E

T9: Tyrrell Hatton, E

T9: Cameron Young, E

T12: Patrick Reed, +1

T12: Matthiue Pavon, +1

T12: Adam Schenk, +1

T12: Cameron Davis, +1

The PGA Tour will now move on to the 2024 RBC Heritage Tournament, which will be held from April 18 to 21 at Harbour Town Golf Links, South Carolina.

