“Things have changed and will continue to change” - Tiger Woods says he would be ‘surprised’ if Jon Rahm defects to LIV Golf

As reports on Jon Rahm’s speculated move to LIV Golf take center stage, Tiger Woods has now commented on it. The ace golfer, who is also a player-director on the PGA Tour's policy board, said that he would be ‘surprised’ if the rumors turned out to be true. Woods’ comment came as several sources reported the Masters champions’ move to the Saudi-backed circuit as a ‘done deal’.

Rahm could be on his way to joining the likes of Cameron Smith, Sergio Garcia Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson on LIV Golf. According to reports, the 29-year-old golfer has been handed a deal worth $600 million, which includes a $300 million signing fee and his team.

Giving his take on the reports, Woods said that “things have changed and will continue to change" in the golf world. He admitted that there were several factors involved in such a move.

Replying to a query on the prospect of another big PGA Tour star moving to LIV Golf, Tiger Woods said, as quoted by Sky Sports:

"Hypothetically would it surprise me? Yes. But there’s so many different things that have happened in the last, as you said, 48 hours but also in the last few weeks. Things have changed and will continue to change. Our deadline’s coming up here soon, so there’s a lot of moving parts, a lot of different things are happening very quickly because we know, you know, I think today’s the first day in December, we don’t have a whole lot of time."

Furthermore, the ace golfer stated that the pace of changes in the golf world has “really surprised” him. Notably, the Greg Norman-led series, with PIF association, has only played two seasons. However, the lucrative tour has managed to build a reputation in the short while.

Woods added:

"Nothing has really surprised me other than the fact that there’s so many different things that have happened so fast. That’s one of the things that all of us as player directors we’ve been working on, just that everything is now at a time crunch. It’s 24 hours a day just trying to figure it out.”

It is pertinent to note that Woods, returning to action following a seven-month absence, is currently in the Bahamas playing the Hero World Challenge. Interestingly, Rahm is sitting out the event hosted by the 15-time major championship winner.

Jon Rahm’s move to LIV Golf is done: Reports

Flushing it Golf recently reported that Rahm’s move to LIV Golf is a ‘done deal.’ The report claimed that several sources confirmed the move. Meanwhile, Front Office Sports reported that the deal was being signed for a whopping $600 million.

According to the report, Rahm is getting $300 million as a signing bonus and the remaining as equity in the franchise league. It is pertinent to note that Rahm will become the highest-paid player in the series if the deal goes through. Former PGA Tour star Phil Mickelson currently has the biggest LIV deal. He signed for a hefty $200 million.