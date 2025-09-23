Things get 'weird’ for Grant Horvat in his new video featuring Max Homa

Grant Horvat had a surprising encounter in his latest YouTube video featuring six-time PGA Tour winner Max Homa. While standing by his golf cart with bird food in his hand, a bird unexpectedly flew over and landed on his palm, surprising both Horvat and Homa. The duo couldn’t stop laughing at the bizarre encounter.

Ad

The episode, titled “Can I Beat Max Homa If I Start 5 Under Par?”, has already crossed over 191,000 views within a few hours of release. Horvat shared the clip with his one million Instagram followers, writing:

“Things got weird in the newest video.”

A still from Grant Horvat's Instagram story (via @granthorvat)

Earlier this week, Horvat also praised Homa’s skills in a separate Instagram story. Posting a short clip of Homa playing golf, he captioned it:

Ad

Trending

“Next vid @maxhoma His game was unreal.”

Horvat’s YouTube channel, Grant Horvat Golf, has 1.49 million subscribers. He recently collaborated with Bronny James on a video that has garnered 1.2 million views. His most popular video, featuring Scottie Scheffler, crossed 5.3 million views. He has also launched a 2v2 golf series on the channel, which included an episode with six-time major winner Phil Mickelson.

Max Homa won’t be playing at Bethpage this year

Max Homa missed out on Keegan Bradley’s 12-man Team USA for the 2025 Ryder Cup after a tough season left him outside qualification. Homa had been one of the highlights for Team USA in 2023, earning an automatic spot and finishing with a 3-1-1 record. But his form dipped after that, and he struggled to find consistency this year.

Ad

He missed the cut in eight of 21 events and slipped to 116th in the world by the end of the Ryder Cup qualifying period, ruling out any chance of a captain’s pick. His best finish came at the John Deere Classic, where he tied for fifth, and he also posted T45 at the Barracuda Championship, T39 at the 3M Open, a missed cut at the Wyndham Championship, and T19 at the Procore Championship.

Ad

Earlier in the season, Homa tied for 26th at the Sentry, withdrew from the Farmers Insurance Open, and tied for 53rd at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. A five-event stretch of missed cuts followed before he posted a T12 at the Masters and a T30 at the Truist Championship.

The stats tell a similar story. Max Homa averaged 0.59 strokes gained total (147th on Tour) and 0.59 tee-to-green (148th). He was steadier off the tee at 0.016 (95th), but a 0.42 approach game (151st) and 0.19 around the green (137th) weighed him down. His putting was slightly better, with 0.006 strokes gained (94th) and a 1.748 putting average (57th). Over the year, he recorded a low round of 63, made 231 birdies (116th) and four eagles (135th), and logged 191.3 total putting strokes (96th).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sonali Verma Know More