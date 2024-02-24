“Things you will never see on LIV” - Fans celebrate historic moment as Ronald Rugumayo becomes the first Ugandan to make the cut on DP World Tour

Fans on social media have celebrated the historic moment as Ronald Rugumayo became the first golfer from Uganda to make the cut at a DP World Tour event.

Rugumayo, also known by his nickname 'Mayo', teed it up at the Magical Kenya Open this week. On Friday, February 22, after the first two rounds of the competition, he was fortunate enough to make the cut and advance to the third round.

Rugumayo shot a birdie putt on the 18th hole. He fired a one-under-par 70 on Friday at Muthaiga Golf Club in Nairobi to finish with a total of even par 142 and finished just one stroke ahead of the cutline.

Golf analyst Dan Rapaport shared a video of Rugumayo making a birdie on the 18th hole of the second round at the Magical Kenya Open with the caption:

"In a golf era increasingly characterized by the rich getting richer, stories like these really make you smile. First player from Uganda to ever make a cut on the DP World Tour."

Fans in the comments section congratulated the 31-year-old golfer. One user commented that these things one can't see in LIV Golf as the Saudi circuit does not have any cutline. The fan wrote:

"Things you will never see on LIV. This is another thing that makes real golf great."

"One of the things that makes golf special," commented another fan.

"Agreed. This how you grow the game. Just amazing to see," another fan wrote.

"Something LIV players will never understand…again. Having to work hard and refine your game just so you can make the cut and play on the weekend." a fan wrote.

A quick recap of Ronald Rugumayo's incredible performance at the 2024 Magical Kenya Open

Ronald Rugumayo showed notable prowess at the 2024 Magical Kenya Open. He made the cut with a steady performance over two rounds.

Rugumayo's campaign began on Thursday, February 22, and he faced three bogeys on the front nine to start with. He showed resiliency by coming back and carding a birdie on the tenth hole. He finished the opening round with three birdies and four bogeys, good for a solid 72.

Rugumayo made four birdies and three bogeys in the second round to score 70. Tapio Pulkkanen topped the leaderboard after Friday's round with a score of 7-under in a three-way tie with Connor Syme and Darius Van Driel.

Sam Hutsby, Manuel Elvira, Ewen Ferguson and Lorenzo Scalise settled in a tie for fourth place followed by the likes of Louis de Jager, Joe Dean, and Tom Lavis in T8.

Alex Fitzpatrick, brother of Matt Fitzpatrick, participated in the tournament and after scoring 70 and 71 in his two rounds, he finished in a tie for 45th place.