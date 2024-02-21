5 big names to watch out for at the 2024 Magical Kenya Open

The 2024 Magical Kenya Open is going to take place on February 22 and will conclude on February 25. The tournament will feature 144 players vying for the €1,750,000 prize pool.

Reigning champion Jorge Campillo will not be attending the event in Kenya to defend his title, likely due to his participation in the Mexico Open at Vidanta Vallarta. Nonetheless, the field is still stacked with some of the best talents this week.

5 golfers to look out for at the 2024 Magical Kenya Open

#1 Masahiro Kawamura

Masahiro Kawamura was last seen at the 2024 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters where he finished in the T16 position. The 30-year-old golfer was also runner-up at the 2023 Magical Kenya Open.

With the same form, Kawamura has the potential to triumph at Muthaiga GC this time, potentially ending his hiatus of over a decade. The last time he won an event was at the 2013 Asia-Pacific Panasonic Open.

#2 Rikuya Hoshino

Rikuya Hoshino is one of the talented golfers to look out for at the upcoming event. He currently holds the World No. 77 spot and has added one victory to his name recently.

The Japanese professional golfer defeated Ugo Coussaud by one stroke to win the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters. He was also a runner-up at the 2023 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship and the 2023 ISPS Handa Australian Open.

#3 Thriston Lawrence

Ranked 87th in the OWGR, Thriston Lawrence has four DP World Tour wins; the most recent being at the 2023 BMW International Open.

His performance in the 2024 season has already secured him a T2 position alongside Rory McIlroy at the Dubai Invitational. He is one of the players to watch out for in the upcoming tournament.

#4 Ewen Ferguson

Ewen Ferguson is presently positioned 64th in the DP World Tour rankings. He boasts two victories on the DP World Tour, both achieved in 2022. Additionally, his performance in the 2023 season was quite decent.

This year, the Scottish professional golfer secured a T11 place at the Dubai Invitational and finished in T9 at the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters. He is another golfer to look out for this week.

#5 Ashun Wu

Ashnu Wu is also going to tee off at the Magical Kenya Open. The Chinese professional golfer has won four DP World Tour events; the last being the 2022 Magical Kenya Open.

Additionally, his 2024 season has been quite decent. He made one top-10 finish; finishing T9 at the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters. Given his performances, he stands a strong chance of clinching his fifth DP World Tour event.