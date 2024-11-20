“This is actually news to me” – Ludvig Aberg surprised as he learns about PGA Tour’s latest changes at The RSM Classic presser

Ludvig Aberg returns to competitive golf this week after taking most of the fall off to recover from knee surgery. The Swedish golfer is currently at the Sea Island Resort in Georgia to defend his RSM Classic title. Interestingly, the 25-year-old attended the pre-event press conference on Tuesday without being aware of the PGA Tour’s latest changes.

Aberg was apparently unaware that significant changes were approved by the circuit yesterday. When enquired about his take on the rule changes, the PGA Tour star admitted to being clueless and said it was “actually news” to him. He apologized while reiterating that he was unaware of the latest changes, which include smaller field sizes and fewer Tour cards, among others.

Here's how the exchange between Ludvig Aberg and the reporter went at The RSM Classic pre-event press conference, as quoted by ASAP Sports:

Q. Ludvig, can I get your thoughts on the PGA Tour changes in format that went through yesterday?

Ludvig Aberg: I didn't know that.

Q. Really?

Aberg: No, I didn't know. What was that?

Q. So there's going to be smaller field sizes, so these were proposals that happened in late October that went through yesterday.

Aberg: OK.

Q. Smaller field sizes, fewer Tour cards, fewer entries when the KFT Tour, etc. This is news to you?

Aberg: This is actually news to me, I'm sorry, I did not know that.

Q. OK.

It is pertinent to note that Aberg’s comments come while several players debate the changes by taking sides. While some supported it, others like Lucas Glover and Padraig Harrington have openly criticized the move that limits players’ access to the PGA Tour.

Ludvig Aberg eager to defend his RSM Classic title

Having spent most of the fall off to recover from knee surgery, Ludvig Aberg is now back in the competitive field. Making his return, the Swedish star has admitted to being eager to defend his title at the RSM Classic in Sea Island. Interestingly, the golfer dubbed it recovery time “quite nice” while adding that he was “itching” to be back on the playing field.

Ludvig Aberg said in the presser on Tuesday:

“I've had some time off. It's been quite nice… The first two weeks, I did not miss it at all, I'm not gonna lie. But the last couple of weeks, it's been itching in my fingers quite a bit, so it's been nice to get back into practicing, playing a lot more at home.”

It is pertinent to note that Aberg had just finished a successful collegiate career at Texas Tech less than 18 months ago. The 25-year-old has since received a tour card through the PGA Tour University pathway and went on to finish his 2023 season by winning the RSM Classic.

He beat PGA Tour regulars Mackenzie Hughes and Eric Cole by setting the tournament record with a jaw-dropping -29 to take victory.

Notably, that was the World No. 5 golfer’s last win. He came close to winning again twice, finishing runner-up at both the 2024 Masters and the BMW Championship. Having spent a while in rehab, the ace golfer will be eyeing to finish his season on a high with a win in Georgia this weekend.

