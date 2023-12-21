“This award is an encouragement” - NFL legend Peyton Manning on being 2024 Ambassador of Golf Award recipient

It's award season in the world of golf, and it is now Peyton Manning's turn. The former National Football League (NFL) star was just announced as the recipient of an award that honors his commitment to the sport.

Manning is set to receive the Ambassador of Golf Award 2024, which will be officially presented to him in July next year. The award is presented by The Kaulig Companies Championship, the PGA TOUR Champions and Northern Ohio Golf Charities Foundation.

Expand Tweet

Peyton Manning described the achievement as a "tremendous honor". These were his words, according to the PGA Tour News Service:

"It is a privilege to be named as the recipient of this award To see my name listed alongside the many distinguished individuals who have won this before me is a tremendous honor.

"I've been able to see the impact that golf can have in a community and opportunities that we have to make a difference in people’s lives. This award is an encouragement to continue making a difference through the game of golf."

This award has been around since 1981. It honors a person who has fostered the ideals of the game on an international level and whose concerns for others extends beyond the golf course.

The many notable names who have won the Ambassador of Golf award in the past are Barbara Nicklaus (1990), Arnold Palmer (1991), Nancy Lopez (1992), President George H.W. Bush (1994), Gary Player (1994), Gary Player (1994) and the late George H.W. Bush (1994). Bush (1994), Gary Player (1999), Ben Hogan and Sam Snead (2000), Lee Trevino (2004), Nick Faldo (2012), Jack Nicklaus (2013) and Stephen Curry (2023).

A look at Peyton Manning's relationship with golf

Peyton Manning is not only a very gifted amateur golfer (6.4 handicap, according to Golf.com), but he is also heavily involved in the sport in a variety of other ways.

Manning has lent his name, image, resources and efforts to a number of golf-related causes, including charitable initiatives. Perhaps his most famous outings are his two appearances on The Match, one of which he won. This initiative has raised an eight-figure amount in support of several charitable causes.

In 2023, Manning served as Honorary Chairman of the 2023 U.S. Amateur Golf Championship. In addition, he is a regular in Pro-Am events at various tournaments. The Workday Memorial Pro-Am is a fixture on his calendar each year.