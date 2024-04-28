"This is the best tournament I've ever played": Cameron Smith signs off from 2024 LIV Golf Adelaide with heartfelt message 

Cameron Smith was one of the main attractions at the 2024 LIV Golf Adelaide. Playing as a home favorite, Smith finished T14 in the individual competition but managed to win the team trophy.

In addition, Smith was undoubtedly the most followed player throughout the tournament. Pictures from the event showed massive concentrations of fans following Smith around The Grange Golf Course.

"This is unreal," Cameron Smith told LIV Golf News Service after winning the team trophy. "It’s a dream come true for us."

"This week has far exceeded my vision for what was ahead," he added. "I think I always knew internally that Australia would really embrace LIV with the culture, with the music, with the entertainment, everything that goes on around it."

"I always felt like this was the place where it was going to make it big, and how it's been the last couple of years has been just insane. Last year I said, I'm biased, this is the best tournament I've ever played. I think this year it's done it again."

Cameron Smith led the All-Aussies Rippers GC team of Marc Leishman, Lucas Herbert and Matt Jones to the LIV Golf Adelaide title in a 2-hole playoff against Stinger GC.

It is the Rippers GC's second win and fourth podium finish in their 26-tournament history at LIV Golf. They had previously won 2023 LIV Golf Bedminster, finished second at 2023 LIV Golf London and third at 2024 LIV Golf Hong Kong.

A look into Cameron Smith's performance at 2024 LIV Golf Adelaide

Cameron Smith had a mixed performance in the first round, as he completed it without making bogeys, but managed only one eagle and two bogeys, for a score of 4 under. This placed him T16, five strokes behind transitional leader Jinichiro Kozuma.

During the second round, Smith improved markedly, as he carded another bogey-free round, but this time with seven birdies. His score of 11 under for 36 holes moved him into a tie for fifth place, just three strokes behind leader Brendan Steele.

However, Smith was unable to maintain this pace during the third and decisive round, where he found his only bogey of the tournament, along with three birdies. Smith finished T14 with a score of 13 under.

The best thrills for the Aussie were in the team tournament. His team Rippers GC finished the 54 holes tied for first place with Stingers GC, setting a LIV low score record of 53 under. This resulted in the first playoff in the team competition at LIV Golf, between the All-Aussies team and the All-South Africans team.

The Rippers GC were represented by Smith and Leishman, while Louis Oosthuizen and Dean Burmester competed for the Stingers GC. The Australians managed to win the title in a two-hole playoff, defeating their rivals by one stroke.