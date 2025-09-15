The 2025 Ryder Cup will take place from September 26 to 28 at Bethpage Black in New York. This venue is known for its loud and sometimes hostile crowds, making it one of the toughest places to play in golf. European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald is preparing his team with a unique method to face this challenge.

NUCLR Golf posted on X that Luke Donald has given his players virtual reality (VR) headsets to simulate the crowd noise and heckling they will face at Bethpage. The headsets recreate the sights and sounds of the atmosphere, allowing players to experience and get used to the intense environment before the Ryder Cup.

Here's the X post:

NUCLR GOLF @NUCLRGOLF 🚨🥽🇪🇺 #NEW: European Ryder Cup Captain Luke Donald has provided his players with VR headsets to try and simulate crowd noise and heckling that his team will face at Bethpage. Rory McIlroy touched on it post round: “It is just to simulate the sights and sounds and noise.

However, this received mixed reactions from fans. One fan called out this approach by commenting:

“This is beyond stupid, its golf”

Another fan made a sarcastic remark on European golfers, writing:

"Europeans really be this soft lol."

Another fan expressed disbelief, writing:

"Is this satire?"

A fan simply called out this by commenting:

"That's pretty ridiculous."

Another fan commented:

"That's actually ridiculous."

One fan wrote:

"It is in their heads so bad."

Image via X-@NUCLR GOLF

This VR headset training for the Ryder Cup aims to help players handle the hostile environment, but as McIlroy admitted, the real test will be on the course when the first tee shot is played.

Rory McIlroy backs Luke Donald's VR strategy for the 2025 Ryder Cup

Luke Donald's introduction of VR for the Ryder Cup practice comes at an important time for Europe. They are chasing their first victory in the US since 2012. In the same X post that stirred the pot, Rory McIlroy’s comments on the method were highlighted, with the Northern Irishman strongly in support of the approach.

McIlroy said:

“It is just to simulate the sights and sounds and noise. That’s the stuff that we are going to have to deal with. So it is better to try to de-sensitize yourself as much as possible before you get in there. You can get them to say whatever you want them to say….

"We are doing everything we can to best prepare ourselves for what it is going to feel like… But nothing can really prepare you until you’re actually in that. You can wear all the VR headsets you want and do all the different things we’ve been trying to do to get ourselves ready but once the first tee comes on Friday it’s real and we just have to deal with whatever’s given.”

McIlroy made the remarks in his post-round press conference at the BMW PGA Championship.

Rory McIlroy recently finished the BMW PGA Championship with a final round of 65, seven under par. He made two eagles, including one on the 18th hole, along with five birdies and two bogeys. This strong performance helped him end the tournament at twelve under par and tied for 20th place.

