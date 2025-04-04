“This is so cute”: Amanda Balionis witnesses adorable moment at Augusta

Amanda Balionis rarely hides her emotions from the fans. She has been open about the things that generally bring tears to her eyes. While Balionis is known for her bold personality on the mic, she also has a side that gets emotional in some big moments. A similar incident came to light when she shared her most recent Instagram Story.

The CBS reporter recently reposted an Instagram reel on her IG story of Augusta National Women's Amateur's official social media page. The ANWA Golf recently created a different content concept in which a golfer signs their own photo. The twist here is that the photo is from their childhood and brings back a lot of memories for them. They did something similar with Mackenzie Lee, which made Balionis emotional.

The reporter uploaded Mackenzie Lee's video on her Instagram account, saying that it was really "cute". The childhood photo would have reminded Lee of all the wonderful days when she struggled through everything to become who she is today. Describing the moment, Balionis wrote on her Instagram Story:

"This is so cute from DCP to @anwagolf imagine having half of your lifetime golf memories happen here at Augusta National."

Amanda Bolionis' appreciation story for ANWA Golf (Image Via: IG/@balionis)

This comment was actually in reference to Lee's impressive track record at the Augusta National. After all, she was just 11 years old when she competed in the Drive, Chip, and Putt competition at Augusta National in 2015. Lee, 21, is making her debut in the Augusta National Women's Amateur.

Meanwhile, Balionis has been fairly active on Instagram in recent times. It is a great thing for her fans, considering she has come back from a sabbatical.

Amanda Balionis to cover the Masters next week for CBS

GOLF: JUL 11 PGA - John Deere Classic - Source: Getty

CBS Sports was unable to obtain broadcasting rights for several events in recent times. The production missed major events such as the Mexico Open, Arnold Palmer Invitational, and The Players Championship. Because of this, Amanda Balionis has not covered anything on the greens in six weeks. But the wait to see her is finally over.

CBS acquired broadcast rights for the Masters, and Balionis will be co-hosting the tournament. She has been really busy due to that, as the expectations for the tournament are quite high at this point. Not only that, but she admitted on the April 2nd edition of the Under The Umbrellas podcast that she is under a bit of pressure for the event.

Along with Balionis, famous figures such as Jim Nantz, Trevor Immelman, Frank Nobilo, Dottie Pepper, Andrew Catalon, and Colt Knost will most likely cover the story for CBS.

