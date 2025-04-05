"This is the dumbest thing I’ve ever seen" - Fans call out Ryan McCormick for taping his mouth shut on the Korn Ferry Tour

Fans have called out Ryan McCormick for taping his mouth shut on the Korn Ferry Tour. The 33-year-old resorted to extreme measures to control his anger at the golf course during the second round of the 2025 Club Car Championship at Landings Golf & Athletic Club in Savannah, Georgia.

McCormick did the exercise to prevent negative self-talk, manage on-course frustrations and improve performance. In the post-round press conference, he was asked why he taped his mouth shut, and he said, via PGA Tour:

"Having a not-so-fun time this year on the golf course, pretty angry and mad, so I figured … I’ve tried a lot of things, and I just figured I’d just shut myself up. So I put tape over my mouth. At this point, I’ve tried about everything.

"I’ve read a lot of books, I’ve talked to people … just too angry on the golf course, so I have run out of ideas, and I thought about the tape thing a couple weeks ago. Unfortunately came down to that today," he added.

When asked how he communicated with his caddie while taping his mouth, Ryan McCormick said that he mostly wrote down numbers and pointed for reads. He added that it made "things a lot simpler."

Fans took to the comment section to criticize McCormick’s unconventional approach, calling it "dumb" and "childish."

"This is the dumbest thing I’ve ever seen. Anything for clicks for Ryan I guess," one fan wrote.

"Anger management classes work too," another fan commented.

Meanwhile, another fan said that McCormick should seek more traditional ways to handle frustration.

"What a complete and utter joke! Imagine being an adult and doing something this childish for the whole world to see," another fan wrote.

However, taping his mouth shut didn't yield a result as he missed the cut at the Club Car Championship.

For the unversed, Ryan McCormick earned his PGA Tour card for the 2024 season. However, he had a mixed season, where he had one top-10 and three top-25 finishes, but also 15 missed cuts in 25 starts. He failed to maintain his PGA Tour card and returned to the Korn Ferry Tour for the 2025 season.

A look at Ryan McCormick's performance in 2025

Ryan McCormick has had a poor 2025 season so far on the Korn Ferry Tour. He has competed in seven and made the cut in only three of them. He has missed the cut in two tournaments and withdrawn from the other two.

McCormick has failed to register a top-40 finish so far. His best finish came at The Bahamas Golf Classic, where he tied for 45th. He's positioned 126th in the Korn Ferry List.

Let's take a look at Ryan McCormick's 2025 performances so far on the Korn Ferry Tour:

The Bahamas Golf Classic at Atlantis : T45 (70-67-67-70, 274, -6)

: T45 (70-67-67-70, 274, -6) The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic : Missed Cut (72-69, 141, -3)

: Missed Cut (72-69, 141, -3) The Panama Championship : T61 (67-70-69-81, 287, +7)

: T61 (67-70-69-81, 287, +7) Astara Golf Championship : Withdrawn (69-48, 117, +3)

: Withdrawn (69-48, 117, +3) 118 Visa Argentina Open : T65 (70-66-69-73, 278, -2)

: T65 (70-66-69-73, 278, -2) Astara Chile Classic : Withdrawn (69-69, 138, +1)

: Withdrawn (69-69, 138, +1) Club Car Championship at The Landings: Missed Cut (73-72, 145, +1)

