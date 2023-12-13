The Hero Dubai Desert Classic is a familiar sight for Tommy Fleetwood who will tee off for the 14th time at the event's 2024 edition. He will be a part of the field alongside several other stars, including the likes of Rory McIlroy and Brian Harman.

Tommy Fleetwood has had a fantastic 2023 season, with a win at the Ryder Cup and a runner-up finish at the DP World Tour Championship. He is now gearing up for an even more action-packed 2024 season.

Speaking about his participation at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, the 2017 Race to Dubai winner said (according to Khaleej Times):

“This is an event that I love, I’ve played the Hero Dubai Desert Classic every year since I came out on Tour. I look forward to playing in front of friends and family again in January.”

Tommy Fleetwood is a resident of Dubai and will get support of the home crowd for the beginning of the season. Speaking about life with his family in Dubai, Fleetwood said (via the National News):

“With where we live now, it's very, very, very cool. The support from the members and everybody that works at the golf club. It's great to be part of this community for myself and my family. And then showing the support this week as well, like they do every other day when I'm here practising or playing or whatever. So it's great to be up there."

Tommy Fleetwood joined by Major winner Brian Harman, Rory McIlroy for Hero Desert Dubai Classic

The field for the Hero Desert Dubai Classic will be a star-studded one, with Major winner Brian Harman, Tyrrell Hatton, Cameron Young and Rory McIlroy joining the tournament.

Open champion Brian Harman, who had an excellent 2023 season with six top 10s, said (via the Khaleej Times):

"I’m excited to tee it up in Dubai for the first time. It looks like a stunning venue that has identified great champions. I’d love to add my name to that list."

The Hero Dubai Desert Classic will be celebrating its 35th edition in 2024. It recently received the tag of the first geo-certified event in the Middle East, which is also the first on the DP World Tour.