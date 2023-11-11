“This is such a fun damned story” – Fans react to Wesley Bryan and his YouTuber brother George Bryan ‘rivalry’ at the 2023 Bermuda Championship

Wesley and George Bryan have joined the elite field of the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship. Interestingly, after the second round, both Bryan brothers finished over the predicted cut of under five. The brothers are playing in the same PGA Tour tournament for the first time.

Wesley played the first round of 73 and after playing the second round of 64 finished with a score of under five. George, on the other hand, played two rounds of 69 and 68 to settle for the T61 position. Both brothers tied for 61st position and will be looking forward to winning the tournament.

During the first round of the tournament, George Bryan beat his brother by four strokes. However, in the second round, they finished in a tie.

The Bryan brothers discussed their cordial rivalry during a press conference held after the competition. A video of the interview was posted by the PGA Tour on its X account, which was originally Twitter, along with the following caption:

"Yesterday @GeorgeBryanIV beat @WesleyBryanGolf by four shots. Wesley wasn’t letting that happen again today."

Fans jumped to the comments section to say it's fun to watch both the brothers playing to beat one another. People have been enjoying their friendly rivalry on the course. One user wrote:

"This is such a fun damned story."

"Love these dudes. Brotherly," wrote another user.

"This is so good!" commented another user.

Following the semi-finished second round, Alex Noren topped the leaderboard with a score of under 15. He played two rounds of 61 and 66 to settle for a score of under five.

“I had zero expectations coming into this week"- George Bryan on his game at the 2023 Bermuda Championship

The Bryan brothers spoke about their friendly rivalry in a press conference. George said (via PGA Tour):

“I had a four-stroke lead on him starting the day and knew he was going to catch me and I'm kind of getting updates and I'm like, my gosh, he actually might."

“I saw your eagle (on 17) and I was like no, no, no, no, no,” said Wesley.

George continued talking about his performance and also said:

“I had zero expectations coming into this week. I know the game is good and I'm playing well, but like again, I've never played in a PGA TOUR event. I didn't know what my body and my head and my mind was going to feel like.”

The 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship was completed with two rounds and the golfers will tee off for the third round on Saturday, November 11. The final round of the tournament will take place on Sunday, November 12.