Top 5 golfers who missed the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship Friday cut ft. Sam Bennett

The projected cut after the semi-finished second round of the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship is under five. The tournament got underway on November 9, with the final scheduled to take place on Sunday, November 12.

The game was suspended on Friday due to darkness and golfers will resume their game on Saturday. The projected cut for the second round is under five and here is a list of the golfers who can miss the cut at the tournament.

Top 5 golfers who missed the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship Friday cut

#1 Sam Bennett

Sam Bennett (Image via Marianna Massey/Getty Images)

Bennett played two rounds of 68 and 70 to settle for a score of under 4. He settled one stroke behind the projected cut.

Bennett started the game on Thursday and carded two back-to-back birdies on the second and third holes. He made another birdie on the ninth hole and carded two more birdies and two bogeys on the back nine to score 68 in the first round.

In the second round of the tournament, Bennett made four birdies and three bogeys.

#2 Arjun Atwal

Arjun Atwal (Image via Marianna Massey/Getty Images)

Indian golfer Arjun Atwal is also on the verge of missing the cut at the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship as after the second round he settled for a score of under 4.

Atwal struggled with his game in the first round of the tournament and scored 71 on Thursday. He made four bogeys, one double bogey and five birdies to score 71. In the second round, he scored 67 and carded five birdies and one bogey.

#3 Kevin Tway

Kevin Tway (Image via Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

Kevin Tway played the first round of 69 and the second of 73 to settle for a score of even par 142. He made a double bogey, one bogey, three birdies and one eagle in the first round to score 69.

In the second round of the tournament, Tway carded three bogeys and one birdie to settle for a score of 73. He slipped down 42 positions on Friday.

#4 Harry Higgs

Harry Higgs (Image via Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Following the two rounds of the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Harry Higgs finished with a score of over par five. He settled ten strokes behind the projected cut of -5.

He made three birdies, five bogeys and one double bogey to score 75 in the opening round and three birdies, two bogeys and one double bogey to score 72.

#5 MJ Daffue

MJ Daffue (Image via Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

MJ Daffue finished with an even-par score after playing two rounds of 70-72. He made two bogeys and three birdies in the first round and settled for a score of 70 in the first round.

In the second round of the tournament, Daffue added three more birdies and finished with a score of 72. He made four bogeys on Friday and finished with an even-par score, five strokes behind the projected cut.