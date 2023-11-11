Who is leading the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship after Friday cut?

The 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship is underway at the Port Royal Golf Course. The tournament's second round was scheduled for Friday, November 10. However, the game was suspended owing to darkness, which prevented some golfers from finishing their rounds.

The projected cut following the second round of the tournament is -5, and several golfers stand above the borderline and will qualify for the third round. Following the semi-finished second round, Alex Noren topped the leaderboard with a score of under 15. He settled two strokes ahead of Ryan Moore, Satoshi Kodaira, and Ryan Brehm.

Camilo Villegas shot a bogey-free round of 63 after making eight birdies. He had a solo fifth-place finish while Brendon Todd tied for sixth place with Doc Rehman, Akshay Bhatia, D.A. Points, Matti Schmid, and Stewart Cink.

Alex Noren, the tournament leader, has played two rounds of 61 and 66. He made 12 birdies along with one bogey and carded five birdies in the second round to finish with a total of 15-under 127.

The 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship leaderboard

Here is a list of the golfers who sit above the projected cut line at the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship following the semi-finished second round on Friday:

1 Alex Noren: -15

T2 Ryan Moore: -13

T2 Satoshi Kodaira: -13

T2 Ryan Brehm: -13

5 Camilo Villegas: -12

T6 Brendon Todd: -11

T6 Doc Redman: -11

T6 Akshay Bhatia: -11

T6 D.A. Points: -11

T6 Matti Schmid: -11

T6 Stewart Cink: -11

T12 Fred Biondi: -10

T12 Kramer Hickok: -10

T12 Adam Scott: -10

T12 Austin Smotherman: -10

T12 Davis Riley: -10

T12 Dylan Wu: -10

T18 Carl Yuan: -9

T18 Cody Gribble: -9

T18 Mark Hubbard: -9

T18 David Lipsky: -9

T18 Taylor Pendrith: -9

T18 Kelly Kraft: -9

T18 D.J. Trahan: -9

T18 Vince Whaley: -9

T26 Ben Griffin: -8

T26 Kevin Yu: -8

T26 Brian Stuard: -8

T26 Scott Piercy: -8

T26 Austin Cook: -8

T26 David Lingmerth: -8

T26 Russell Knox: -8

T26 Justin Lower: -8

T26 Matthias Schwab: -8

T26 Adam Long: -8

T26 Charley Hoffman: -8

T26 Kyle Westmoreland: -8

T26 Kevin Roy: -8

T39 Lucas Glover: -7

T39 Max McGreevy: -7

T39 Kevin Chappell: -7

T39 Patton Kizzire: -7

T39 Tyson Alexander: -7

T39 Peter Kuest: -7

T39 Nick Watney: -7

T39 Brian Gay: -7

T39 Ryan Palmer: -7

T39 Andrew Landry: -7

T39 Ben Martin: -7

T39 Robert Garrigus: -7

T51 Cameron Percy: -6

T51 Zecheng Dou: -6

T51 Troy Merritt: -6

T51 Brandon Wu: -6

T51 Nick Hardy: -6

T51 Sean O'Hair: -6

T51 Martin Laird: -6

T51 Nico Echavarria: -6

T51 Ryan Gerard: -6

T51 Augusto Núñez: -6

T61 Wesley Bryan: -5

T61 Richy Werenski: -5

T61 Peter Malnati: -5

T61 Ted Potter Jr.: -5

T61 William McGirt: -5

T61 Martin Trainer: -5

T61 Lanto Griffin: -5

T61 Brice Garnett: -5

T61 Jim Herman: -5

T61 George Bryan, IV: -5

T61 Luke List: -5

T61 S.Y. Noh: -5

T61 Kyle Stanley: -5

T61 Alex Smalley: -5

T61 Andrew Novak: -5

T61 Robert Streb: -5

T61 Ryan Armour: -5

T61 Lucas Herbert: -5

T61 Kevin Stadler: -5

The second round of the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship will resume on Saturday, November 11, at 7 a.m. local time.