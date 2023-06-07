“This is good for the game of golf” – PGA Tour legend Jack Nicklaus approves the controversial PGA-LIV Golf merger 

The PGA Tour and LIV Golf Series on Tuesday signed a deal to merge the two golf tours. The announcement was deemed controversial as people in the golf fraternity began speaking in favor and against the move. While many PGA Tour members slammed the move, circuit legend Jack Nicklaus came out backing the merger.

Nicklaus, who hosted the PGA Tour’s Memorial Tournament last week, said the move was “good for the game of golf.” The 18-time Major winner stated that the game and its players have been suffering over the past few years with difficulties caused by the PGA-LIV fight.

The legendary golfer added that he spoke with PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan ahead of the announcement, and he was ‘pleased with the arrangement’ that would bring LIV and PGA players together again.

Speaking to the Palm Beach Post about the PGA Tour-LIV Golf merger, Jack Nicklaus said:

“The last three years have been difficult for the game and the players. I spoke with PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan this morning. He seemed pleased with the arrangement that will once again bring together the best players in the world. I agree that this is good for the game of golf.”

He added:

"I also appreciate the commissioner’s comments about continuing the tradition of the Tour and the mission to support important charitable causes. I am certainly interested in seeing the details. Jay indicated that this all will happen in 2024, so very soon the proof will be in the pudding. Whatever is best for the game of golf enjoys my full support.”

Jack Nicklaus backtracks on his comments on LIV Golf players

It is pertinent to note that Jack Nicklaus’ comment backing the merger comes just days after he slammed LIV Golf players. Speaking during last week’s tournament at Muirfield Village, the 83-year-old had stated that he “doesn’t consider LIV players part of the game anymore.” He opined that LIV players shouldn’t be allowed back on the American circuit.

Replying to a query on whether LIV players Open champion Cameron Smith and PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka should be allowed back on the PGA Tour, Jack Nicklaus said, as quoted by Sports Illustrated:

“I don’t really consider those guys part of the game anymore and I don’t mean that in a nasty way… or really mean it that way. To me, this is a PGA Tour event and we’ve got the best field we can possibly have on the PGA Tour. Those who are eligible to be here. The other guys made a choice to go where they went. We don’t really talk about it."

He added:

“No, I don’t (want LIV players on PGA Tour). They’ve made a choice for what they’re doing and how they’re doing it. And that’s fine. I don’t have any issue with any of those guys."

The golf world is currently in shock by the sudden PGA-LIV Golf merger announcement. It’ll be interesting to see how other big names in the sport react to the move.

