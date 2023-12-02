"This is not a good sign" - Fans react to PGA Tour player directors' memo to members amid rumors of Jon Rahm leaving

Fans react to a recent memo sent by the PGA Tour player directors to the Tour members amid rumors of Jon Rahm joining LIV Golf. A document outlining the roles and adjustments to be made in the series was delivered by the player directors committee, which includes Tiger Woods, Charley Hoffman, Patrick Cantlay, Peter Malnati, Adam Scott, Jordan Spieth, and Webb Simpson.

In addition to receiving funding from other investment firms, the document noted the PGA Tour's ongoing negotiations with the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund.

The memo stated that the groups have indicated interest in joining the Tour upon completion of the framework agreement, which is expected to be finished by the end of 2023, and that the player director personally spoke with a number of investors in recent weeks.

These agreements will focus on multiple decades and contribute to the PGA Tour's anticipated expansion. Fans, however, voiced their dismay and weren't pleased with the concept.

NUCLR Golf shared the news on its X account with a caption saying:

"JUST IN: PGA TOUR player directors have sent out a memo to membership with an update on the work they’re doing to better the TOUR. (Via@LaurenSHirsch)"

Expand Tweet

Fans jumped to the comments section and wrote:

"This is NOT a good sign."

Expand Tweet

"Rory won’t like this," commented another fan.

Expand Tweet

"Good luck guys! Each of those bullet points would have hundreds of pages of legal, financial and other agreements to sort, approve, negotiate and finalize. 12/31 is approaching quickly. I’m not hopeful but they are nice ideas," wrote another user.

Expand Tweet

Here are some more fan reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"I'm not here for that"- Jon Rahm rejects PGA Tour player directors membership

Jon Rahm rejected the PGA Tour player director membership, citing time constraints. Last month, when Rory McIlroy stepped down from his position, the PGA Tour offered Rahm to join the policy board. However, he rejected the offer.

In an interview with Golf Digest, Rahm revealed his reason for not accepting the offer and said:

"Oh, you won't see me there. Absolutely no chance. I've been asked a couple times if I have any interest, and I'm not going to spend, I don't know how many meetings they have, but they are six, seven, hour plus long. I'm not here for that."

Jordan Spieth was finally appointed as the PGA Tour Player Director.

However, Rahm's rejection gave birth to rumors that he would be considering joining LIV Golf. 'Flushing It Golf' recently reported that Rahm's agreement with the Saudi circuit is complete.

Expand Tweet

Reportedly, Rahm has received around $600 million from LIV. He will be paid $300 million at the time of signing the contract, and the remainder of the sum must be paid before the deal's expiration in 2029, as reported by LIV Golf updates.