"This guy sounds depressed"; "Then retire?" – Fans react to Rory McIlroy seeking motivation reset after Masters high

By Sarah Rishama Madaki
Modified Jun 16, 2025 00:49 GMT
Rory McIlroy finished his 2025 US Open at Oakmont Country Club at T19. Following the final round, he spoke to the media, admitting that he is still struggling to find on-course motivation after his Augusta win.

After an 11-year majorless streak, McIlroy won his first Masters Tournament title and fifth major championship title at Augusta National in April. He is now one of only six golfers who have achieved a career Grand Slam.

After his phenomenal victory at the 2025 Masters, the Northern Irish golfer performed poorly at the PGA Championship and missed the cut altogether at the RBC Canadian Open. After his final round at the US Open, he admitted that the Masters was his biggest goal for so long, and now he’s on the lookout for the next big challenge.

“I climbed my Everest in April, and I think after you do something like that, you’ve got to make your way back down, and you’ve got to look for another mountain to climb. An Open at Portrush is certainly one of those.”
Several fans online reacted to Rory McIlroy’s words, suggesting that maybe he should step into early retirement. One fan commented:

“Then retire? So emotional and soft. Never heard other top athletes talking this way.”
Another fan remarked:

“This guy sounds depressed.”
One fan suggested that perhaps the 29-time PGA Tour winner should look to other Grand Slam winners to see how they managed to stay motivated. The fan wrote:

“Rory McIlroy, I completely empathize with your point. However, how did the greats manage after achieving a goal they perhaps never envisaged? Tiger, Jack? Perhaps you need to find a new Everest? Either way, the press vultures need to do one!”
Another user on X commented:

“After Portrus,h I think he should give himself the rest of the year to reset.”

One fan wrote:

“Aw bless not getting enough rest 🥲how he must be struggling.”

Another fan added:

“He finished the tournament on a high note.”

Indeed, Rory McIlroy ended the 2025 US Open on a high note, scoring 3-under 67 in his final round and finishing the tournament with 7-over 287.

How did Rory McIlroy perform in his final round at the 2025 US Open?

After scoring over par in his first three rounds at Oakmont Country Club, Rory McIlroy picked up the pace in his final round and finished under par. He opened with a birdie on the par-4 second hole and another birdie on the par-4 seventh. His first bogey of the day came on the ninth.

On the back nine, he fired four birdies on the 11th, 13th, 14th, and 17th. He also shot two bogeys on the 10th and 17th and carded 3-under at the end of the day.

