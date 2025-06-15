Rory McIlroy makes honest admission following a disastrous outing at the US Open: "Don't know what can motivate me"

Rory McIlroy recently wrapped up his 2025 U.S. Open journey at Oakmont Country Club, Pennsylvania. The PGA Tour veteran had a hard week, considering the venue's hurdles and controversial incidents. Today, McIlroy has made an honest confession.

Throughout this entire week, Oakmont Country Club has proved itself to be an exceptionally challenging course. McIlroy's struggles started since he denied talking to the press repeatedly. Apart from that, he also went viral for smashing an USGA tee marker with his club during the second round of the 2025 U.S. Open.

He got himself into serious trouble on Saturday after the PGA Tour pro threw a golf club out of rage. The same thing happened while McIlroy was competing during Round 4 at Oakmont today. After a disastrous 2025 U.S. Open, Rory McIlroy talked about his plans for the next Major. The golfer said:

"I think, look, if I can't get motivated to get up for an Open Championship at home, then I don't know what can motivate me. Yeah, as I said, I just need to get myself in the right frame of mind. I probably haven't been there the last few weeks…"

Mcllroy also talked about getting back home and getting energized before he steps up for the major at Royal Portrush:

"But as I said, getting home and having a couple weeks off before that, hopefully feeling refreshed and rejuvenated, will get me in the right place again."

NUCLR Golf shared the snippet of Rory McIlroy's statement on X:

McIlroy's actions brought him under fire from the fans and even golf insiders like Brandel Chamblee who pointed fingers at his motivation as well. The six-time Major champion found himself in a critical environment throughout these four days.

Amid waves of criticism, Rory McIlroy tried his best to complete his 2025 U.S. Open journey. Today, the golfer ended the third golf Major of the year with a total 7 over par score after 72 holes. As of this writing, McIlroy stands tied at the 23rd spot of the Major leaderboard.

How did Rory McIlroy perform in Round 4 of the 2025 U.S. Open?

Rory McIlroy started the final U.S. Open round with a nice par on the opening hole, followed by a birdie on the par 4 hole 2. For the next four holes of the front nine, the Northern Irishman scored consistent pars.

On the 496 yards par 4 hole 7, Rory McIlroy scored another impressive birdie, followed by a par on the next hole. On the final par 4 hole of the front nine, McIlroy scored a bogey, ending with a 1 under par 34. He began playing on the back nine with a bogey on par 4 hole 10. McIlroy quickly recovered with a birdie on par 4 hole 11.

Playing on par 3 hole 13 and par 4 hole 14, the PGA Tour pro scored two back-to-back birdies. McIlroy scored another bogey on hole 16, a birdie on hole 17 and secured a par on hole 18. McIlroy ended back nine with 2 under par 33, with his round total score being 3 under par 67.

