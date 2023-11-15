“This is honestly so lame” – Fans react to the Netflix Cup’s ‘bad’ Speed Race Hole contest

The first Netflix Cup took place on Tuesday, November 14, with Justin Thomas and Carlos Sainz claiming the title in the playoff hole, which was a 'closest-to-the-pin' contest.

The inaugural Netflix Cup was not just a golf contest, as a lot of chaotic things happened throughout the event. On the first hole of the competition at Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas, the four golfers raced to their golf carts after teeing off at the same time. From there, they raced to the fairway to get to the ball as soon as possible.

Fans didn't seem to be impressed as Netflix's Speed Race Hole gimmick received mixed opinions on social media. Here's a look at some of the reactions:

"This is honestly so lame."

"Not sure how people don’t see Lando’s ball go in first and Carlos stop JT’s chip as it was rolling 😂😂."

"I don’t understand what I’m looking at."

"And just when you thought the PGA wasn’t becoming LIV to preserve the integrity of the game we’ve come to love they give us this? Lol. Is this the new league or some just promotional event?"

"Lando still made it first. They said scramble and he hit his ball from Rickie's ball and still holed out first. Unless im tripping."

"He stopped the ball while it was still rolling. That hole shouldn’t count."

"Is there a speed golf modality, meaning first to the hole wins, regardless of the number of strokes?"

"He pulled a mickelson at shinny - hit a moving ball!!"

"You shouldn’t be allowed to run on a green no matter how famous you are."

"No, not watching now, but that looks like CHAOS lmao!"

"Thank goodness my Roku mute function is functional."

"Yes and it’s BAD so far."

"Running on the green is giving me major anxiety. "

"Nah it’s horrible I tuned in for a second"

"If it’s as bad as this clip, I’m glad I’m not watching"

"Love it!! Just don’t twist your feet while running on the green in spikes (I used to work on a golf course, I get flashbacks)."

"Unfortunately. It’s pretty hard to watch"

"Based on this. I’ll pass."

Carlos Sainz breaks the Netflix Cup trophy after winning the inaugural edition

The two-time Major champion and Scuderia Ferrari driver duo won the inaugural Netflix Cup on Tuesday. While the entire event was filled with drama, it didn't end after the competition.

During the celebration, Sainz held champagne in one hand and the trophy in the other. While attempting to balance both items, he accidentally dropped the trophy, causing it to break into two parts.

The Netflix Cup had announced it would donate $4.56 million if any player hit a hole-in-one on the par-3 hole, but no one was able to achieve this feat. However, no one violated the red light rule, leading to a $456,000 donation to the Las Vegas Grand Prix Foundation. The foundation runs the Million Meals Project, aiming to provide at least one million meals to communities in need.