“This is incredible theatre” – PGA Tour winner has a laugh at Jordan Spieth’s pre-shot exchange with his caddie at Memorial

Canadian professional golfer and one-time PGA Tour winner Adam Hadwin reacted to a smart shot from Jordan Spieth during the opening round of the 2025 Memorial Tournament. In the first round of the event, held on Thursday, May 29, at the Muirfield Village Golf Club, on the fifth hole, Spieth played his first shot on the par 5 hole, but the ball hit a tree and unfortunately bounced backward.

Ad

He then had a long conversation with his caddie, Michael Greller, to decide on how to hit the ball. Fore Play shared a video of Jordan Spieth's conversation with his caddie, and later Adam Hadwin reshared the clip on his X (formerly Twitter) account, with the caption:

"This is incredible theatre… “I don’t want to hit it there”!!!"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Jordan Spieth showcased his skills to make his first birdie of the round on the hole. He started the game with two back-to-back bogeys on the first two holes but then managed to have some decent shots in the mid-round.

He made a birdie on the fifth and then on the seventh, followed by a bogey on the eighth. On the back nine, he carded a bogey on the 12th and two birdies on the 13th and 14th for an even-par 72.

Ad

Exploring the leaderboard of the 2025 Memorial Tournament featuring Jordan Spieth

Jordan Spieth tied for 14th place on the leaderboard of the 2025 Memorial Tournament after the first round. Ben Griffin played a round of 7-under 65 and took a two-stroke lead over Collin Morikawa in the game. Max Homa had a solid start this week and played a round of 68 to settle in solo third place.

Ad

Here is the leaderboard of the 2025 Memorial Tournament featuring Jordan Spieth after his first 18 holes:

1. Ben Griffin: -7

2. Collin Morikawa: -5

3. Max Homa: -4

T4. Shane Lowry: -3

T4. Keegan Bradley: -3

T4. Nick Taylor: -3

T7. Akshay Bhatia: -2

T7. Andrew Novak: -2

T7. Si Woo Kim: -2

T7. Scottie Scheffler: -2

T11. Harris English: -1

T11. Bud Cauley: -1

T11. Robert MacIntyre: -1

T14. Rickie Fowler: E

T14. Tony Finau: E

T14. Denny McCarthy: E

T14. Eric Cole: E

T14. Jordan Spieth: E

T14. Harry Higgs: E

T14. Ryan Fox: E

T14. Tommy Fleetwood: E

T14. Patrick Cantlay: E

T23. Austin Eckroat: +1

T23. Xander Schauffele: +1

T23. Sungjae Im: +1

T23. Taylor Pendrith: +1

T23. Corey Conners: +1

T23. Tom Hoge: +1

T23. Mackenzie Hughes: +1

T23. Jacob Bridgeman: +1

T31. Alex Noren: +2

T31. Christiaan Bezuidenhout: +2

T31. Sahith Theegala: +2

T31. Viktor Hovland: +2

T31. Hideki Matsuyama: +2

T31. Jhonattan Vegas: +2

T31. Sam Stevens: +2

T31. Nick Dunlap: +2

T31. Thomas Detry: +2

T31. Byeong Hun An: +2

T31. Sepp Straka: +2

T31. Russell Henley: +2

T31. Matt Kuchar: +2

T44. Brandt Snedeker: +3

T44. Chris Kirk: +3

T44. Ludvig Åberg: +3

T44. Matti Schmid: +3

T44. Maverick McNealy: +3

T44. Matthieu Pavon: +3

T50. Joe Highsmith: +4

T50. J.J. Spaun: +4

T50. Adam Hadwin: +4

T50. Stephan Jaeger: +4

T50. Ryan Gerard: +4

T50. Min Woo Lee: +4

T50. Davis Thompson: +4

T50. Matt Fitzpatrick: +4

T50. Sam Burns: +4

T50. Brian Harman: +4

T60. J.T. Poston: +5

T60. Cameron Young: +5

T62. Justin Rose: +6

T62. Cam Davis: +6

T62. Wyndham Clark: +6

T62. Max Greyserman: +6

T62. Lucas Glover: +6

T62. Michael Kim: +6

T68. Brian Campbell: +7

T68. Aaron Rai: +7

T68. Adam Scott: +7

71. Justin Thomas: +8

72. Daniel Berger: +9

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). With a Master’s degree in Chemistry, she somehow swapped test tubes for touchdowns and tee shots—and hasn’t looked back since.



She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.



Based in Bhopal, Ankita proudly supports the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, and is a fan of Nelly Korda. When she’s not writing, she’s probably at a live music show, watching a movie or out on a long drive. Know More