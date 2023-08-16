"This is such a joke" - Fans unhappy with LIV Golf's plan to start team player trade in 2024

The two-season-old breakaway series, LIV Golf, is set to start a team-player trade system in 2024. The new structure will allow players to trade if both the teams and the player agree to the terms and conditions before the deadline.

As per a report in Sports Illustrated, the new trade window is planned to commence in the 2024 season.

When NUCLR Golf shared the news on Twitter, fans were certainly not happy with the move.

"This is such a joke. Since there is no team aspect other than aggregate scoring, what is the value of trades?" a fan tweeted.

Fans were clearly unhappy with LIV Golf's new planned player trade that is scheduled to start in 2024. Some described the League as a Fantasy Golf league', and 'Circus', and some questioned if they are trying to turn golf into soccer.

Here are some top comments from the fans:

There were a few fans who highlighted that while the LIV Golf League is based on F1, the league lacks ideas.

Another fan felt that despite trying to model themselves as F1, LIV Golf does not have massive sponsors and huge TV revenues. However, they feel if the said things happen in the future, the PGA Tour would see a decline in revenues.

What did the LIV Golf players have to say about the new team player trade planned in 2024?

For the breakaway series, the player movement is not a new concept. But now it is planning for an organized structure to follow. LIV Golf plans to allow franchises to trade their players among themselves if both parties and the players are on the same page.

While the players trade in new concepts in the game of golf, it isn't new in other sports such as baseball, basketball, and soccer. As for what the LIV Golf players feel it could certainly drive more opportunities for a player.

The Crushers GC Captain, Bryson DeChambeau, said that the player trade would only be a scene if a player is constantly underperforming and henceforth the franchise and the captain have to make a tough call.

However, he added that money and opportunities will also influence a player's trade. DeChambeau was quoted as saying by Sports Illustrated:

"It'd be money and an opportunity to be a part of something new, unique, and special. And another opportunity to impact the game of golf in a unique way that's never been done before."

Peter Uihlein made a switch from Smash GC to 4 Aces GC after his previous franchise captain Brooks Koepka hinted at having Matthew Wolff on the team. However, neither Uihlein nor Wolff were traded. Instead, they were released as a free agent.

According to Uhilein, the concept was not new in sports. While, he mentioned that baseball, soccer, and basketball already follow the system, he feels that other commodities such as travel, money, etc would comprise if a player wants to be traded.

"It's everything—it could be monetary, it could be travel, it could be anything. There's a lot that one team can give you that another team potentially can’t. The RangeGoats might have a little bit more to offer than the Cleeks right now just based on the value of the franchise," Uhilein said.

Meanwhile, RangeGoats GC captain Bubba Watson was not much convinced about the trade structure in LIV Golf. He felt that it would certainly affect team dynamics and affect the players not getting along in the longer run.