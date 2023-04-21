“This just may be the easiest course” – Fans react to Pat Perez’s ‘easy’ shot at the Watering Hole at LIV Golf Adelaide 

Pat Perez made an easy shot at the LIV Golf Adelaide. The tournament is underway in Australia from April 21 to April 23. It's the first international event of LIV Golf and the fourth event of the season.

Pat Perez blasted a beautiful shot in a video released by LIV Golf. Fans, on the other hand, claimed that playing at the Grange Golf Club was simple.

LIV Golf



#LIVGolf Pat Perez making easy work of the Watering Hole Pat Perez making easy work of the Watering Hole 👏#LIVGolf https://t.co/yhZJ0c5yXz

They responded to the post's comments section by writing:

"This just may be the easiest course in the history of professional golf ! It’s like playing from the ladies tees."

They stated:

while others emphasized the empty stands. Because there weren't many people on the ground to encourage the LIV golfers, people took advantage of the occasion to mock the tournament. They stated:

"Lmfao they’re 100% pumping in crowd noise"

"And the 10 fans go wild"

"I see big crowds."

Pat Perez finished in fourth place after the inaugural round of the LIV Golf Adelaide after scoring a deficit of five.

2023 LIV Golf Adelaide: Day 1 leaderboard

Pat Perez birdied four times in the first round at the LIV Golf Adelaide. He shot two bogeys to finish fourth in a five-way tie with Graeme McDowell, Danny Lee, Brendan Steele, and Bernd Wiesberger on a score of under 5.

Talor Gooch leads the LIV Golf Adelaide leaderboard with a score of under 10. He played a bogey-free round and sank 11 birdies. He made five consecutive birdies from the 4th to the 8th hole. Richard Bland and Dean Burnmester tied for second place with a 6-point deficit.

It is the first LIV event after The Masters. The runners-up of the major tournaments, Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson, finished in 17th position and 24th position after the first round of the LIV Golf.

Here's the LIV Golf Adelaide leaderboard after the first round:

1. Talor Gooch: -10

T2. Richard Bland: -6

T2. Dean Burmester: -6

T4. Danny Lee: -5

T4. Graeme McDowell: -5

T4. Pat Perez: -5

T4. Brendan Steele: -5

T4. Bernd Wiesberger: -5

T9. Sergio Garcia: -4

T9. Jason Kokrak: -4

T9. Kevin Na: -4

T9. Louis Oosthuizen: -4

T9. Chral Schwartzel: -4

T9. Henrik Stenson: -4

T9. Peter Uihlein: -4

T9. Scott Vincent: -4

T17. Abraham Ancer: -3

T17. Charles Howell III: -3

T17. Brooks Koepka: -3

T17. Anirban Lahiri: -3

T17. James Piot: -3

T17. Cameron Smith: -3

T17. Cameron Tringale: -3

T24. Chase Koepka: -2

T24. Phil Mickelson: -2

T24. Joaquin Niemann: -2

T24. Bubba Watson: -2

T29. Paul Casey: -1

T29. Dustin Johnson: -1

T29. Marc Leishman: -1

T29. Thomas Pieters: -1

T29. Patrick Reed: -1

T29. Lee Westwood: -1

T36. Matt Jones: 0

T36. Mito Pereira: 0

T36. Ian Poulter: 0

T36. Matthew Wolff: 0

T40. Bryson DeChambeau: +1

T40. Sebastian Munoz: +1

T40. Carlos Ortiz: +1

T43. Branden Grace: +2

T43. Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra: +2

T45. Sam Horsfield: +3

T45. Martin Kaymer: +3

47. Jediah Morgan: +4

48. Shiwan Kim: +11

