Kyle Berkshire is known for his incredible records and now he has added one more milestone to his fascinating career. He pulled off an amazing feat of strength and hit the ball for an unreal 579 yards.

With the 2023 World Long Drive Championship just mere days away, Berkshire has gladly announced himself to the world.

His new record-breaking drive garnered massive attention and many professional golfers congratulated Kyle Berkshire for his incredible breakthrough. Interestingly, another long drive legend gave his take on Berkshire's new record and called him a 'monster'.

Bobby Wilson is one of the more unknown personalities of the sport. However, he has made a decent contribution and is also considered a legend by many in the golfing world. Wilson was amazed by Kyler Berkshire's drive and believes the young professional can do even better in warmer weather.

“He’d get over 600 easily in warmer weather," he was quoted as saying by Flushing It account on X.

Wilson added:

"This kid is a monster!”

Bobby Wilson has been supporting the youngster Kyle Berkshire in his quest to break numerous records in his short career. Although Berkshire beat the record with relative ease, there were many struggles, and weather played an important part in that.

Kyle Berkshire only had a 30-minute window to beat the mark

A professional long-drive athlete has to worry about everything, from the weather to the actual timing of the event on the golf course. When Kyle Berkshire went on to attempt his record-breaking feat, he was on the West Coast with his film crew for a YouTube video. The temperature at the Rochelle Ranch in Wyoming was cold and included a strong wind blast.

Berkshire spoke about his struggle after beating the record and believes the situation would have been completely different after 30 minutes. He also spoke about the extreme weather conditions via golf.com.

“Had we waited another 30 minutes or so, we would not have done it.”

Berkshire added:

“It was one of those things where the weather played a humongous factor. We basically had that 30-minute window before the rain hit where the wind was acceptable and we could do it. It really worked out well.”

Kyle Berkshire has never played on the PGA Tour but is slowly establishing himself as one of the most skilled golfers of this generation. His record-breaking spree continues and the 26-year-old isn't gonna stop anytime soon.