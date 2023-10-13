Kyle Berkshire shatters yet another World Record with the longest drive of 579.63 yards in golf history

Six feet ten inches tall giant Kyle Berkshire is one of the longest hitters in professional golf. He won the World Long Drive Championship for a record-breaking three consecutive years from 2019 to 2021.

As the World Long Drive Championship is around the corner, the American golfer setting his mark to remind his competitors that he is the tough one to beat. Earlier this month, Berkshire broke a world record by hitting a ball with a speed of 241.6 mph and recently he fired an absurd 579.63-yard drive, the new world record.

Pushing off his limits, Kyle made the longest drive in golf history at the Rachelle Ranch Golf Club. He battled all odds, playing in rain and cold weather and made the record-breaking drive from 6,700 feet elevation

Kyle Berkshire is really happy with his record and shared the news on his Instagram account. He wrote:

"Had a ton of fun pushing the limits at Rochelle Ranch Golf Club and hitting the longest recorded drive in golf history! It was a battle, with Mother Nature giving us some issues in the form of rain and cold weather (55-57 degrees) but with a 17-22 mph tailwind off the right and 6700 feet of elevation, I was able to hit a perfectly optimized 233 mph rocket that carried 512 yards and ran out to nearly 580 yards."

He thanked the staff members, volunteers, fans and other crew members for their constant support.

"I want to thank the countless staff, volunteers, fans and city officials from the town of Rawlins and the state of Wyoming for coming together to help make this happen, as well as the videography & production crew from @thebombersclub for capturing the moment. This is truly one of the biggest achievements of my career. However, I think I’ll have to come back in the spring when it’s warmer to chase 600," Kyle added.

Kyle Berkshire's career

Kyle Berkshire is an American golfer. He was born on November 1, 1996. He is best known for competing in long-drive tournaments.

Berkshire, who was born in Crofton, Maryland, now lives in Florida. He attended Archbishop Spalding High School in Maryland, where he was born and raised.

In the World Long Drive Championship, he had a remarkable record. After making it to the tournament's semifinals in 2017, he went on to win it in 2019 and two more times in 2020 and 2021. Martin Borgmeier won the trophy the previous year with a 426-yard drive.

Kyle made a phenomenal 406-yard driver in 2019 at the World Long Drive Championship before hitting a shot of 383 yards in 2020 and then again winning the tournament in 2021 after hitting a drive of 422 yards.