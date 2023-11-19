This Ludvig Aberg stat shows just how good his recent form has been

At just 24 years old, Ludvig Aberg swiftly captured global attention with his remarkable PGA Tour debut. With a T4 finish at the John Deere Classic just a month after turning pro, Aberg's rise in the pro golf world was a rapid one.

Topping the PGA University rankings, he earned his PGA Tour card for the 2023 season Since then, he has completed 49 rounds as a pro player on the PGA Tour. His skills have been impressive, earning the praise of the golf community and other pro golfers.

To add to his achievement, of the 49 rounds that he has played, he has had more rounds in the 60s than in the 70s. This stat is just as impressive as his performance in the Ryder Cup. His best score stands at 61, while his worst stands at 73. With an average score of 68.47, he currently sits at 131 under par over his 49 rounds.

Ludvig Aberg's streak continued as just three months after his PGA Tour debut, he won the Omega European Masters, his first DP World Tour title. He was on the radar for Captain Luke Donald to potentially be a part of the European Ryder Cup team.

Ludvig Aberg's memorable 2023 Ryder Cup journey

Eventually, captain Luke Donald announced Ludvig Aberg for the 2023 European Ryder Cup team that was to play at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome. Aberg had a memorable Ryder Cup, finishing with a score of 2-2-0.

The pair of Aberg and Hovland managed to beat multiple-time major winners Scottie Scheffler and Brooks Koepka in the foursomes session. They also set the record for the largest win margin on their way to victory. Needless to say, he was called a generational talent by captain Ludvig Aberg.

"Every week, he just kept getting better and better. He had a chance to win the John Deere, then he came over to Europe, with a couple weeks to go, and had a very strong finish in the Czech Masters, and obviously went on to win at the European Masters. His pedigree is just starting. He’s just getting on his road. He’s just starting to write his history.’’

The golfing world can anticipate an even more spectacular 2024 season from this emerging star.