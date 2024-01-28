“This man can play supreme golf!!!” – Fans react to Shane Lowry’s albatross at the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open

Fans were amazed to see Shane Lowry hit a mega albatross in the final round of the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open. The Irishman was highly impressive in the fourth round of the PGA Tour event on Saturday, January 27.

He shot a rare albatross on the par-5, 543 yards, sixth hole. Lowry sank the ball into the hole in just two shots to hit an albatross. At first, the ball traveled 303 yards; next, he made a 256-yard shot and the ball landed straight into the sixth hole.

The PGA Tour shared a video of Shane Lowry's impressive shot on its X (formerly Twitter) account, in which the Ryder Cup hero celebrated his shot with his caddie.

"ALBATROSS FOR @ShaneLowryGolf! Are you kidding?!," the Tour wrote in caption.

Fans were amazed at Lowry's impressive shot and jumped to the post's comments section to praise the golfer. One fan commented:

"A senior ball striker....wat a shot... This man can play supreme golf!!!"

"Brilliant. Delighted for ya," added another user.

"Brilliant Shane," commented another user.

Here are more fan reactions:

Shane Lowry’s performance at the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open

Shane Lowry got off to a smooth start to the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open but struggled in the mid-two rounds. He shot 66 in the first round on Wednesday, January 24, when he made nine birdies and three bogeys.

He started the game with a birdie on the first hole and then added three birdies and two bogeys on the front nine and six birdies and one bogey on the back to score 6-under-66 in the opening round.

Lowry teed off on the South Torrey Pines Golf Course for the second round and could only make one birdie. He shot two bogeys and settled for a one-over-par 73.

The struggle continued in the third round as well when he made four bogeys and three birdies to again score 1-over par 73.

Lowry started the final round on Saturday, January 27, with two back-to-back bogeys but quickly bounced back and made a birdie on the next hole. He shot a bogey on the par-4, fourth hole.

His albatross on the sixth hole helped him get in the game. Lowry carded four birdies, an albatross, and five bogeys in the final round and scored 2-under 70. He jumped 13 positions and settled for a tie in 25th place with a total score of under 6.

Matthieu Pavon won the tournament by making a birdie on the 18th hole. He registered a fabulous one-stroke victory over Nicolai Hojgaard. Nate Lashley settled in a tie for third place with Jake Knapp and Stephan Jaeger. Kevin Yu finished in sixth place in a tie with Beau Hossler and Tony Finau.