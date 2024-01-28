What is inside 2024 Farmers Insurance Open winner Matthieu Pavon's bag? WITB explored

Matthieu Pavon created history after winning the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open on Saturday, January 27. By doing so, he became the first French golfer to win on the PGA Tour since 1907.

The 31-year-old played with Ping's equipment at the Farmers Insurance Open. He used a Ping G430 max 9-degree driver with a Fujikura Ventus TR black 6x shaft and a Ping Cadence TR Tomcat C putter with a Golf Pride MCC Align grip. All of his golf equipment was from Ping, while his golf ball was from Titleist.

Here is a list of the golf equipment Matthieu Pavon used to win the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open (as per the PGA Tour):

Driver

Specification: Ping G430 Max (9 degrees) with Fujikura Ventus TR Black 6 X

3-wood

Specification: Ping G430 LST (15 degrees) with Fujikura Ventus TR Black 7 X

Hybrid

Specification: Ping G430 (19 degrees) with Fujikura Ventus Black 10 X

Irons

Specification: Ping i230 (3-PW) with Nippon Modus3 Tour 120 X

Wedges

Specification: Ping Si59 (52, 58) with Nippon Modus3 Tour 120 X

Putter

Specification: Ping Cadence TR Tomcat with SuperStroke Grips: Golf Pride MCC Align

Ball

Specification: Titleist Pro V1

A look into Matthieu Pavon's career

Matthieu Pavon is a professional golfer from France. He was born on November 2, 1992, in Toulouse, to former French footballer Michel Pavon.

Matthieu started his professional career in 2013 on the Alps Tour. He competed on the circuit from 2014 to 2015, winning the 2014 Open International de Rebertz and the 2015 Serviztalia Open.

He has won six professional tournaments so far, including one on the European Tour, one on the PGA Tour, two on the Alps and two on the French Tour. His first professional victory was at the Open International de Rebertz, where he registered a one-stroke win over Baptiste Chapellan and Thomas Elissalde.

In 2015, Pavon competed on the European Tour Q School and reached the final stage, which earned him a Challenge Tour card for the following season. The Frenchman competed on the Challenge Tour for a year but did not win any tournaments. However, in 2016, he earned his European Tour card by finishing sixth on the Road to Oman Rankings.

Matthieu Pavon joined the European Tour in 2017 and won the 2023 Acciona Open de Espana by four strokes. The victory helped him finish in 15th place in the Race to Dubai rankings, which ultimately granted him a PGA Tour card for the 2024 season.

After winning the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open, Pavon has secured his PGA Tour card until 2026. He has also confirmed his spot at next week's PGA Tour signature event, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament.