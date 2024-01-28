How many OWGR points did Matthieu Pavon jump with his 2024 Farmers Insurance Open victory? Rankings explored

Matthieu Pavon won the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open and made a huge jump in the Official World Golf Rankings (OGWR).

After the PGA Tour event last week, he was ranked 78, and according to a golf fan social media account, @VC606, he reached 34 in the world rankings after winning the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open. The OWGR hasn't made an update on Pavon's ranking at the time of writing this piece.

After winning the Farmers Insurance Open, Matthieu Pavon made history by becoming the first golfer from France to win on the PGA Tour. The victory earned him 500 FedEx Cup points and $1.6 million in prize money from the purse of $9 million.

Pavon finished with a score of 13-under after playing four rounds of 69, 65, 72 and 69 and clinched the trophy in his maiden PGA Tour event by a single stroke. Nicolai Hojgaard settled in second place and he too has reportedly made a huge jump in the Official World Golf Rankings.

Hojgaard was at 51 after last week's The American Express and per the aforementioned social media fan page, he reached number 30 in the Official World Golf Rankings with his runner-up finish at the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open.

Matthieu Pavon's performance at the Farmers Insurance Open 2024

Matthieu Pavon had an outstanding outing at the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open. It was his third outing as a member of the Tour and he was fortunate to win the tournament. He shot three rounds of under 70 and one of 72 to register a victory.

The Frenchman got off to a smooth start with a round 69 on Wednesday, January 24, when he made five birdies and two bogeys to score 3-under par. In the second round of the tournament, the French golfer shot eight birdies and just one bogey to settle for a score of 7-under-par 65.

Pavon struggled with his game in the third round, when he made three birdies and three bogeys to score 72 but bounced back in the final round on Saturday. In the fourth, he started with a bogey on the first hole but soon countered his bogey with five birdies.

Pavon made four birdies on the front nine of the fourth round. On the back nine, he shot a bogey on the 17th and a birdie on the 18th and won the tournament. Prior to the Farmers Insurance Open, Pavon has played at the Sony Open and also The American Express since the beginning of January 2024.

The 31-year-old had a smooth start to his PGA Tour career with a T7 finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii. He finished in a tie for 39th place at The American Express and finally won the Farmers Insurance Open.