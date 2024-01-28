Watch: PGA Tour French announcer's electric response to Matthieu Pavon winning the Farmers Insurance Open 2024

A French announcer got highly excited after Matthieu Pavon won his maiden PGA Tour title on Saturday, January 27 at the Farmers Insurance Open. Pavon became the first French golfer to win on the PGA Tour and received high praise from his countrymen.

When Pavon made the birdie on the 18th hole, one of the French commentators referred to the victory as an electric one. As the ball landed in the 18th hole, the French announcer shouted "We win," and said:

"Matthieu Pavon becomes the first French player to win a tournament on the PGA Tour! Fabulous! Who would have thought? For his third tournament as a member of the PGA Tour, he writes the history of male French golf."

The announcer praised Pavon and added:

"You are a champion, Matthieu! You have an enormous heart! You are simply a great one!"

The announcer could not believe Pavon made a birdie on the final hole and said:

"The mental toughness of Matthieu Pavon to make this last birdie when we thought he might be fighting for par and maybe go to a playoff for at best. And no. With talent, with his heart, he gets this win."

The PGA Tour shared a clip of the announcer on its X (formerly Twitter) account with the caption:

“He writes the history of male French golf!” The French announce call for @MatthieuPavon’s first TOUR win is electric."

"It is big for our country"- Matthieu Pavon on his victory at Farmers Insurance Open 2024

Matthieu Pavon earned his PGA Tour card after finishing 15th in the Race to Dubai rankings in 2023. The Farmers Insurance Open was his third tournament on the Tour as a member and surprisingly, he registered a one-stroke victory over Nicolai Hojgaard.

His chances of a win were declined with a bogey on the 17th hole but Pavon was fortunate to make a birdie on the 18th and clinch the trophy. He got his first PGA Tour victory after a decade-long professional career.

Matthieu Pavon opened up about his victory following the final round on Saturday and said it was huge for his country. Pavon said (via SportStar):

"It is big for our country. I hope it will inspire a lot of people, because coming from an amateur player which is 800 in the world to a PGA Tour winner is pretty big. I still can’t believe it. It feels like there is another round to play tomorrow because we’re only Saturday."

Having turned pro in 2013, Pavon has won six professional tournaments, including one on the European Tour. He has won two events on the French Tour and two on the Alps Tour.