“This narrow-minded thinking holds us back” - Phil Mickelson defends Amazon CEO amid Senator Josh Hawley’s criticism of CEO-worker pay gap

Senator Josh Hawley recently criticized the gap between Amazon CEO’s annual pay and an average worker’s pay. However, LIV Golf star Phil Mickelson was quick to defend the Amazon CEO, noting that the executive still earns less than most pro athletes and therefore, the senator should be more focused on the bigger picture.Hawley shared a post on X arguing that the Amazon CEO rakes in at least $40 million annually while his workers take home a significantly lower amount- $38,000. He argued that such pay disparity is neither pro-worker nor pro-American, and wrote that it’s time to “put American workers first.”Phil Mickelson quickly countered the senator’s views, arguing that the Amazon CEO is running a “$2.4 trillion company,” which not many people can do. He also wrote that despite the seemingly large pay, the CEO still makes “less than countless pro athletes.”“Stop worrying about how much others make and look at what they produce and contribute to society. This narrow-minded thinking holds us back,” he added.Phil Mickelson also recently supported another senator, John Fetterman, on the statement he made concerning the state troopers who were shot in Pennsylvania. Fetterman condemned the shooting and praised the troopers for their heroic efforts in keeping the city safe.Mickelson then applauded the senator for adopting a reasonable approach towards the situation. He wrote:“The fact that he’s reasonable and wants what’s best for every American citizen makes me listen and be more open to his thoughts especially when we disagree.”Phil Mickelson’s tweet on X _ Image Source: X/@PhilMickelsonPhil Mickelson also acknowledged that being a state trooper is a “dangerous job.” He further thanked members of the force for risking their lives daily to keep citizens safe.Phil Mickelson pens heartfelt letter to Californians over Sable Offshore Corporation disputePhil Mickelson shared an open letter on X defending Sable Offshore Corporation. In the post, he called its continued operation a “win-win” for California and empasized that the state would experience economic growth, job creation, energy security, and cleaner fuel production.“When Sable restarts its operations, it will obviously benefit the company and its shareholders. But more importantly, it will benefit all Californians,” Mickelson wrote.Mickelson’s tweet via X _ Image Source: X/@PhilMickelsonThe 45-time PGA Tour winner argued that reopening Sable would help lower gas prices and create “hundreds of good-paying jobs.” He also claimed the company produces cleaner oil, which could cut down on pollution caused by foreign supertankers.The LIV Golf star ended his letter with a call to action, urging Californians to reach out to the state’s fire marshal and Governor Gavin Newsom. He included their contact information and encouraged his followers to “make a difference” by sending an email, tweet, or phone call.