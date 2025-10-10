  • home icon
  • Golf
  • “This narrow-minded thinking holds us back” - Phil Mickelson defends Amazon CEO amid Senator Josh Hawley’s criticism of CEO-worker pay gap

“This narrow-minded thinking holds us back” - Phil Mickelson defends Amazon CEO amid Senator Josh Hawley’s criticism of CEO-worker pay gap

By Sarah Rishama Madaki
Modified Oct 10, 2025 04:03 GMT
PGA: The 153rd Open - Third Round - Source: Imagn
Phil Mickelson - Image Source: Imagn

Senator Josh Hawley recently criticized the gap between Amazon CEO’s annual pay and an average worker’s pay. However, LIV Golf star Phil Mickelson was quick to defend the Amazon CEO, noting that the executive still earns less than most pro athletes and therefore, the senator should be more focused on the bigger picture.

Ad

Hawley shared a post on X arguing that the Amazon CEO rakes in at least $40 million annually while his workers take home a significantly lower amount- $38,000. He argued that such pay disparity is neither pro-worker nor pro-American, and wrote that it’s time to “put American workers first.”

Phil Mickelson quickly countered the senator’s views, arguing that the Amazon CEO is running a “$2.4 trillion company,” which not many people can do. He also wrote that despite the seemingly large pay, the CEO still makes “less than countless pro athletes.”

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“Stop worrying about how much others make and look at what they produce and contribute to society. This narrow-minded thinking holds us back,” he added.
Ad

Phil Mickelson also recently supported another senator, John Fetterman, on the statement he made concerning the state troopers who were shot in Pennsylvania. Fetterman condemned the shooting and praised the troopers for their heroic efforts in keeping the city safe.

Mickelson then applauded the senator for adopting a reasonable approach towards the situation. He wrote:

“The fact that he’s reasonable and wants what’s best for every American citizen makes me listen and be more open to his thoughts especially when we disagree.”
Ad
Phil Mickelson&rsquo;s tweet on X _ Image Source: X/@PhilMickelson
Phil Mickelson’s tweet on X _ Image Source: X/@PhilMickelson

Phil Mickelson also acknowledged that being a state trooper is a “dangerous job.” He further thanked members of the force for risking their lives daily to keep citizens safe.

Ad

Phil Mickelson pens heartfelt letter to Californians over Sable Offshore Corporation dispute

Phil Mickelson shared an open letter on X defending Sable Offshore Corporation. In the post, he called its continued operation a “win-win” for California and empasized that the state would experience economic growth, job creation, energy security, and cleaner fuel production.

“When Sable restarts its operations, it will obviously benefit the company and its shareholders. But more importantly, it will benefit all Californians,” Mickelson wrote.
Ad
Mickelson&rsquo;s tweet via X _ Image Source: X/@PhilMickelson
Mickelson’s tweet via X _ Image Source: X/@PhilMickelson

The 45-time PGA Tour winner argued that reopening Sable would help lower gas prices and create “hundreds of good-paying jobs.” He also claimed the company produces cleaner oil, which could cut down on pollution caused by foreign supertankers.

The LIV Golf star ended his letter with a call to action, urging Californians to reach out to the state’s fire marshal and Governor Gavin Newsom. He included their contact information and encouraged his followers to “make a difference” by sending an email, tweet, or phone call.

About the author
Sarah Rishama Madaki

Sarah Rishama Madaki

Sarah Rishama Madaki is a dedicated Golf Writer at Sportskeeda with a passion for bringing fresh perspectives to the world of sports journalism. With five years of professional experience as a content writer and strategist, she has worked with global brands across diverse industries, including stints at Soot Africa, TWU, Ink Different Hub, and Attrock.

A devoted fan of golf, Sarah stays updated on the sport through platforms like ESPN, SS Golf, and esteemed publications such as Golf Digest and Golf.com. She combines her knowledge of the game with an ability to understand audience preferences, crafting stories that resonate deeply with readers.

Sarah credits Tiger Woods as her inspiration for entering the world of golf. His resilience, innovative contributions to the game, and achievements motivate her to push boundaries in her career.

Beyond golf, Sarah is an avid NFL enthusiast cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, a fiction novel lover, and a budding gardener. She aspires to one day cover historic events like The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, bringing fans closer to the heart of the action.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sarah Rishama Madaki
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications