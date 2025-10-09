  • home icon
  • Golf
  • Phil Mickelson
  • Phil Mickelson reacts to AG Pam Bondi saying the US will "destroy" the entire Antifa

Phil Mickelson reacts to AG Pam Bondi saying the US will "destroy" the entire Antifa

By Pravashis Biswas
Modified Oct 09, 2025 15:24 GMT
Phil Mickelson (on the left) and US Attorney General Pam Bondi (on the right) / Source: Getty
Phil Mickelson (on the left) and US Attorney General Pam Bondi (on the right) / Source: Getty

Being an expert in politically charged commentary, Phil Mickelson never backs down from sharing what's on his mind. Apart from his latest takes on the battle between Sable Offshore Corporation and the CCC, the veteran golfer has recently chimed in on a bigger issue in American politics.

Ad

On October 8 2025, the President of the USA, Donald Trump, held a roundtable conference in the White House. In that roundtable discussion, the Attorney General of America, Pam Bondi, spoke extensively about the Antifa (Anti Fascist movement).

In her statement, Bondi openly claimed that the US will destroy Antifa 'from top to bottom'. In a video shared by Eric Daugherty, Bondi said:

"Fighting crime is more than just getting the bad guy off the streets. It's breaking down the organization brick by brick, just like we did with cartels. We're going to take the same approach, President Trump, with Antifa. Destroy the entire organization from top to bottom. We're going to take them apart."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Phil Mickelson reposted the clip on his X timeline (previously Twitter). The LIV golfer agreed with what the US Attorney General said in the roundtable hosted by Trump. Mickelson wrote in the caption of his post:

"I agree with this 💯 It’s just common sense 🤷‍♂️"
Ad

Phil Mickelson's reaction comes after the Trump administration's lengthy battle against the Antifa. The movement lacks a centralized network and this has posed a significant threat to standard legal procedures. Even back in 2020, Trump tried to label Antifa a 'threat'.

It's worth noting that the six-time major champion has a history of supporting the Trump administration. From the very beginning, Phil Mickelson has deliberately taken a firm stance against Democrats and their political viewpoints. He has repeatedly opposed Democrat politicians (like California Governor Gavin Newsom) and even ended up questioning their administrative tactics.

Ad

When Phil Mickelson extended his support for strong measures taken against Antifa members

Days prior to his reaction to the US Attorney General Bondi's statement regarding Antifa, the decentralized organization faced a hurdle. During an operation, police rounded up alleged militants outside a building. A video captured the whole incident, where personnel in riot gear could be seen handling the situation.

Ad

Phil Mickelson openly expressed his support for federal officers (F.O.) acting on Antifa members (FAFO) in an operation in Portland on September 2025. The golfer reposted the clip and wrote on his X timeline:

"I fully support the F.O. in FAFO"

Mickelson is currently spending his off-season following the end of the 2025 season of LIV Golf. Lefty secured the 24th spot and landed himself in the 'Lock Zone' after securing 55.97 points. Although he did not bag a win, the Crushers GC captain secured three top-10s, including a solo third in LIV Golf Hong Kong.

About the author
Pravashis Biswas

Pravashis Biswas

Twitter icon

Pravashis is a passionate Golf Writer at Sportskeeda, combining his love for the sport with a strong academic background. With a Post Graduate Degree in Physics from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, Pravashis's interest sparked from discovering the resemblance between a golf ball and fullerene, as well as the physics of its flight trajectory.

With prior experience as an entertainment content writer at Wincible and a sports content writer at Anfield Home, Pravashis brings a meticulous approach to his craft. His research skills and ability to present relevant information without losing creativity set him apart as a journalist. He strives to provide accurate and engaging content, leveraging tools like the GLF app, live sources, and leading platforms such as Golf.com and BBC.

A fan of Tiger Woods, Pravashis is inspired by the legend’s contributions to golf and his enduring wisdom. Beyond writing, he enjoys editing videos and following WWE and MMA, hobbies that complement his dynamic storytelling. Pravashis aspires to cover major events like the PGA Tour, delivering insightful perspectives on golf’s evolving landscape. With a deep appreciation for the sport’s traditions and future, he is committed to enriching the global golfing narrative at Sportskeeda.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Pravashis Biswas
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications