Phil Mickelson reacts to AG Pam Bondi saying the US will "destroy" the entire Antifa

Being an expert in politically charged commentary, Phil Mickelson never backs down from sharing what's on his mind. Apart from his latest takes on the battle between Sable Offshore Corporation and the CCC, the veteran golfer has recently chimed in on a bigger issue in American politics.On October 8 2025, the President of the USA, Donald Trump, held a roundtable conference in the White House. In that roundtable discussion, the Attorney General of America, Pam Bondi, spoke extensively about the Antifa (Anti Fascist movement).In her statement, Bondi openly claimed that the US will destroy Antifa 'from top to bottom'. In a video shared by Eric Daugherty, Bondi said:&quot;Fighting crime is more than just getting the bad guy off the streets. It's breaking down the organization brick by brick, just like we did with cartels. We're going to take the same approach, President Trump, with Antifa. Destroy the entire organization from top to bottom. We're going to take them apart.&quot;Phil Mickelson reposted the clip on his X timeline (previously Twitter). The LIV golfer agreed with what the US Attorney General said in the roundtable hosted by Trump. Mickelson wrote in the caption of his post:&quot;I agree with this 💯 It’s just common sense 🤷‍♂️&quot;Phil Mickelson's reaction comes after the Trump administration's lengthy battle against the Antifa. The movement lacks a centralized network and this has posed a significant threat to standard legal procedures. Even back in 2020, Trump tried to label Antifa a 'threat'.It's worth noting that the six-time major champion has a history of supporting the Trump administration. From the very beginning, Phil Mickelson has deliberately taken a firm stance against Democrats and their political viewpoints. He has repeatedly opposed Democrat politicians (like California Governor Gavin Newsom) and even ended up questioning their administrative tactics.When Phil Mickelson extended his support for strong measures taken against Antifa membersDays prior to his reaction to the US Attorney General Bondi's statement regarding Antifa, the decentralized organization faced a hurdle. During an operation, police rounded up alleged militants outside a building. A video captured the whole incident, where personnel in riot gear could be seen handling the situation.Phil Mickelson openly expressed his support for federal officers (F.O.) acting on Antifa members (FAFO) in an operation in Portland on September 2025. The golfer reposted the clip and wrote on his X timeline:&quot;I fully support the F.O. in FAFO&quot;Mickelson is currently spending his off-season following the end of the 2025 season of LIV Golf. Lefty secured the 24th spot and landed himself in the 'Lock Zone' after securing 55.97 points. Although he did not bag a win, the Crushers GC captain secured three top-10s, including a solo third in LIV Golf Hong Kong.