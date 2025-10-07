"Something a little crazy happened": Donald Trump breaks silence on disturbing Mark Sanchez stabbing incident in Indianapolis

NFL analyst Mark Sanchez's involvement in a stabbing incident over the weekend has made headlines and the altercation has caught President Donald Trump by surprise.

Sanchez was hospitalized in Indianapolis with stab wounds on Saturday and was later arrested by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department over charges of "battery with injury, unlawful entry of a motor vehicle and public intoxication, all which are misdemeanors."

Donald Trump reflected on the incident on Monday's appearance on Greg Kelly Reports, saying, "something crazy happened."

"That was too bad," Trump said. "He's a nice guy, I don't know what happened. Something bad happened. Something a little crazy happened. I can only report that he was a nice guy ... I know him a little bit."

According to reports, the former NFL quarterback turned Fox analyst was stabbed multiple times during his altercation with a 69-year-old grease truck driver. Sanchez allegedly confronted the driver in a loading dock outside the Westin hotel.

The truck driver has alleged that Sanchez was "trying to kill me," per an affidavit. He stabbed the NFL analyst after using pepper spray on him and "fearing for his life."

Sanchez shoved the driver and threw him against the wall, which potentially led to lacerations on his face. The driver stabbed him one last time before the NFL analyst allegedly fled the scene.

Indianapolis authorities await Mark Sanchez's drug test results after upgraded charges against NFL analyst

The charges against Mark Sanchez were upgraded on Monday and the former New York Jets quarterback now faces a Level 5 felony battery charge that could see him face between one and six years in prison.

According to reports, Sanchez told a detective he didn't remember anything from his altercation. Indianapolis prosecutor Ryan Mears, who is leading the case against the former quarterback, said they are awaiting the results of his drug test.

“We’re very interested in what the toxicology reports are going to reveal,” Mears said on Monday. "We’re going to work with investigators to gather as much information as possible so we can have a complete picture of what took place."

Mark Sanchez was in Indianapolis for the Indianapolis Colts game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. According to reports, fellow analyst Brady Quinn is replacing Sanchez on the broadcast.

