“This is pure garbage” – Fans react to Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy’s TGL Golf League’s newly-announced format

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's new golf series, TGL, is all set to start in January 2024. The series will feature 24 golfers, who will compete in a team of six, with four players in each.

The virtual golf series will take place on 15 holes with nine holes of 3 on 3 and the remaining six holes will be one-on-one. All the matches will be held in closest-to-the-pin format, where three of the four team members will compete in a match.

The winning team of each match will be rewarded with one point and the losing side will earn zero points. At the end of the regular season, the series will proceed with the semifinal and final.

The official format of the series was recently revealed and the NUCLR Golf has shared the same on its X (formerly Twitter account) with a caption, saying:

"Standings: Any given TGL match victory will be worth two points (Regular or OT). Any OT loss will be worth 1 points. (Same as the NHL). The top four teams at the conclusion of the regular season will advance to the semi-finals matches. The two winning teams will play a best-of-three championship series for the inaugural TGL championship."

However, fans were not impressed with the format and jumped into the comments section to say:

"This is pure garbage."

Expand Tweet

Here are some more fans' reactions:

Fans' reaction (Image via X/@NUCLRGOLF)

TGL Golf League roster

TGL Golf League features some of the top-ranked golfers in the world. 2023 Masters winner Jon Rahm will be part of the series along with Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Shane Lowry. Twenty-four PGA Tour golfers will compete in the inaugural season of the league.

While speaking to Sky Sports, Lowry said that it would be fun to compete in the series. He said:

"I think it's going to be fun and grasp a different audience than what regular golf tournaments do. There will be a certain edge of competition around it as well. The days of 45-event seasons with four regular strokeplay events are dwindling a little bit. We need to captivate a new and different audience. This is going to do that. Hopefully it will grow the game."

Here is the roster of the TGL Golf League:

Tiger Woods Rory McIlroy Jon Rahm Justin Thomas Adam Scott Collin Morikawa Matt Fitzpatrick Rickie Fowler Billy Horschel Justin Rose Xander Schauffele Max Homa Tommy Fleetwood Tom Kim Shane Lowry Tyrrell Hatton Cameron Young Sahith Theegala Keegan Bradley Patrick Cantlay Lucas Glover Wyndham Clark Min Woo Lee Kevin Kisner