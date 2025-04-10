"This is so sick"; "Dumb" - Fans divided as mixed-team golf gets confirmed for the 2028 LA Olympics

Fans on social media have reacted to mixed-field golf being confirmed as an event at the 2028 LA Olympics. After 1904, the sport returned to the Olympics in 2016.

So far in the three editions since then, there have been two events — a men’s individual and a women’s individual event taking place at the prestigious Games. Nuclr Golf shared the news about the mixed event planned for the 2028 Olympics, tweeting:

"#CONFIRMED — Mixed team golf has been approved for the 2028 Summer Olympics at Riviera CC, the International Olympic Committee announced today."

Fans in the replies had mixed reactions:

"This is so sick. Scottie and Nelly just give them the gold now."

"Dumb"

"Fantastic!!! Really looking forward to this," a fan wrote.

Check out some more reactions:

"Hope it’s a separate event and the men and women still have their own stuff," a reply read.

"Let’s see men vs women. Now that gonna get some eyes!!!" another fan said.

"This is horrible news! Racial mixing in golf is a disgrace," one wrote.

The sport was first introduced in the Olympics in 1900.

A look at Olympic golf over the years

In the sport's inaugural Olympic event, men’s individual and women’s individual competitions were held. However, when the quadrennial event returned in 1904, there was a men's individual and men's team event. The women’s event was not held in 1904.

In 1908, the Olympics were held in London, but the golf event was canceled. It was again called off in the next edition in 1920 and only returned decades later in 2016. Since then, only the men’s and women’s individual events have taken place in stroke format.

In last year's Paris Olympics, in the men’s event, Scottie Scheffler won the gold medal while Tommy Fleetwood settled for silver and Hideki Matsuyama for the bronze. Meanwhile, in the women’s event, Lydia Ko won the gold, Esther Henseleit settled for silver, and Lin Xiyu won the bronze medal.

Below is the list of the Olympic winners over the years:

Men's Individual

1900 Paris

Gold: Charles Sands (United States)

Silver: Walter Rutherford (Great Britain)

Bronze: David Robertson (Great Britain)

1904 St. Louis

Gold: George Lyon (Canada)

Silver: Chandler Egan (United States)

Bronze: Burt McKinnie (United States), Francis Newton (United States)

2016 Rio

Gold: Justin Rose (Great Britain)

Silver: Henrik Stenson (Sweden)

Bronze: Matt Kuchar (United States)

2020 Tokyo

Gold: Xander Schauffele (United States)

Silver: Rory Sabbatini (Slovakia)

Bronze: Pan Cheng-tsung (Chinese Taipei)

2024 Paris

Gold: Scottie Scheffler (United States)

Silver: Tommy Fleetwood (Great Britain)

Bronze: Hideki Matsuyama (Japan)

Women’s Individual

1900 Paris

Gold: Margaret Abbott (United States)

Silver: Pauline Whittier (United States)

Bronze: Daria Pratt (United States)

2016 Rio

Gold: Inbee Park (South Korea)

Silver: Lydia Ko (New Zealand)

Bronze: Shanshan Feng (China)

2020 Tokyo

Gold: Nelly Korda (United States)

Silver: Mone Inami (Japan)

Bronze: Lydia Ko (New Zealand)

2024 Paris

Gold: Lydia Ko (New Zealand)

Silver: Esther Henseleit (Germany)

Bronze: Lin Xiyu (China)

