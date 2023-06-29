“This year hasn't been great, but I'm not giving up" - Colin Morikawa targeting next major triumph despite a 'frustrating' season so far

The 2023 PGA Tour season has not been going the way Colin Morikawa expected it to be. He has had a rather 'frustrating' season, with very few highs and quite a lot of disappointments. Despite this, he optimistically moves on to the last major of the year, the Open Championship.

Morikawa said that he needed to learn 'how to close' in order to get back to winning golf tournaments once again. Morikawa is already a two-time major champion but his last victory came in 2021 on the DP World Tour.

He has since then given up a lot of leads, had some good finishes but also a lot of disappointing performances.

Speaking about how this season has gone for him, Morikawa said (via Golf Monthly):

“Frustrating is a word I can use. This year hasn't been great, but I'm not giving up. Look, it all comes down to just winning. You can miss 20 cuts and have two wins. And I'd love to win. It's not the consistency I'd want, but you get my point."

Colin Morikawa

Colin Morikawa also had to withdraw from the Memorial Tournament, which meant that instead of fighting for a win while being near the top of the leaderboard, he had to sit out. Winning is very important to Morikawa, and he said that he needs to learn how to close and win.

"So it's just putting myself in contention, giving myself three days of good golf to get there to Sunday to be in contention, right? I've kind of put myself behind the eight-ball recently playing some bad first rounds, trying to climb back up second, third, fourth round. It's hard to win tournaments like that.”

Colin Morikawa narrows down the cause of his struggles

However, Morikawa is still optimistic going into the Open Championship. He is currently sitting 32nd in the FedEx Cup rankings and will only look at rising up the ranks.

"I think it's just coming down to control the golf ball. Right now I brought in left on the golf course. That's when I was playing my best, when I was winning, I could swing as hard as I'd want and the ball was never going left."

Putting an average season behind him, Morikawa looks to end the season strong. He will be at the 2023 Open Championship, scheduled between July 16 to 23 at the famous St. Andrews Course.

