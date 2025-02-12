Belgium’s Thomas Detry secured his first PGA Tour victory at the 2025 WM Phoenix Open, finishing with a final-round 65 to claim the title at TPC Scottsdale. The win propels him into the world's top 25 for the first time in his career as he sits in the 22nd position with an average points build-up of 2.9270 (56).

Detry, 31, delivered a composed performance under pressure, holding off a strong challenge from American star Patrick Cantlay and defending champion Scottie Scheffler. Starting the day two shots behind the leaders, Detry produced a bogey-free round, highlighted by a brilliant eagle on the par-5 13th and birdies on the 16th and 17th holes.

His clutch putting and accurate approach shots gave him a two-stroke victory, finishing at 18-under-par. Cantlay, who pushed hard with a closing 67, ended at 16-under, while Scheffler and Xander Schauffele tied for third at 15-under.

“This is a dream come true,” Thomas Detry said after lifting the trophy. “I’ve worked so hard for this, and to finally get my first PGA Tour win at such a special event means the world to me.”

The victory also brings a major milestone in Detry’s career. He moves from No. 41 to No. 24 in the Official World Golf Ranking, his highest-ever position. This puts him in contention for major tournaments and strengthens his chances of making Europe’s Ryder Cup team.

Detry, known for his smooth swing and calm demeanor, has been a rising name in golf. He earned his PGA Tour card in 2023 after strong performances on the DP World Tour. Despite several top-10 finishes in the past year, he had yet to secure a victory, until now.

With the win, Detry also secures a spot in The Masters at Augusta in April, where he will make his debut. As the 2025 season unfolds, all eyes will be on Detry as he continues his contention for a major championship.

The rise of Thomas Detry in Golf after major success in 2025

Thomas Detry has taken a big step in his golf career, becoming one of the top players in the world. The Belgian golfer recently won his first PGA Tour title at the 2025 WM Phoenix Open, marking a breakthrough moment in his journey.

Detry’s rise has been steady. He turned professional in 2016 after a successful amateur career, where he was one of Europe’s top young golfers. He started on the DP World Tour, showing promise with strong performances. His first professional win came in 2016 at the Bridgestone Challenge, where he set a tournament record.

For years, Thomas Detry was known as a talented player who was close to winning big events but often fell just short. He had several top-10 finishes on both the DP World Tour and the PGA Tour but struggled to get over the line. Many saw him as one of the best players yet to win a Major title.

That changed in 2025. His victory at the WM Phoenix Open was a sign that he had reached a new level. With a calm and focused approach, he played some of the best golf of his career, holding off tough competition to claim his first PGA Tour win.

One of Thomas Detry’s biggest strengths is his consistency. He has a smooth swing and a strong mental game, which helps him stay competitive in tough tournaments. His ability to handle pressure was clear in his win at TPC Scottsdale, where he made key putts at crucial moments.

