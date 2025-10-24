Thorbjorn Olesen, seven others set to seal 2026 PGA Tour status after starting Bank of Utah Championship outside FedExCup top-100

Thorbjorn Olesen and seven other golfers are in contention to secure their PGA Tour cards for the 2026 season after their impressive start at this week’s Bank of Utah Championship. The race to secure the cards for the upcoming season is still on, and this week’s fall season event serves as a good opportunity for the players sitting outside the top 100 in the FedEx Cup standings to jump in and secure their cards.

After the suspended opening round of the Bank of Utah Championship on Thursday, Oct. 23, eight golfers settled in the top 10, and if they continue to maintain good form throughout the week, they could earn their PGA Tour cards.

Thorbjorn Olesen, ranked 116th in the FedEx Cup standings, settled in a tie for the lead at the PGA Tour event with Joseph Svensson, David Lipsky, and Austin Cook after the first round of this week’s event.

The PGA Tour shared an update on the players on its X (formerly Twitter) account with a caption:

"The race for PGA TOUR status in 2026 is on 📈 Eight of the top 10 players @BOUChampionship started the week outside the top 100 in the FedExCup Standings. T1. Thorbjørn Olesen (No. 116), T1. Jesper Svensson (No. 115), T1. Austin Cook (No. 204), T5. Paul Peterson (No. 136), T5. Justin Lower (No. 129), T5. Cameron Champ (No. 139), T5. Frankie Capan III (No. 137), T5. Jackson Suber (No. 127)"

Notably, the top 100 in the FedEx Cup standings secure their PGA Tour cards for the upcoming season, while the top 125 earn conditional status on the circuit. Players finishing in the top 50 from the FedEx Cup Playoffs are eligible for all full-field and signature events in 2026, while those finishing from 51 to 60 qualify for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and the Genesis Invitational, along with the regular PGA Tour events.

Exploring the leaderboard of the 2025 Bank of Utah Championship

The 2025 Bank of Utah Championship was suspended due to darkness on Thursday, and play will resume on Friday at 10 a.m. ET. Meanwhile, after the semi-finished round, Thorbjorn Olesen settled for the lead at 6-under in a four-way tie.

Here is the leaderboard of the Bank of Utah event after Thursday’s round (only top 50):

T1 Thorbjørn Olesen: -6

T1 Jesper Svensson: -6

T1 David Lipsky: -6

T1 Austin Cook: -6

T5 Paul Peterson: -5

T5 Justin Lower: -5

T5 Ryan Gerard: -5

T5 Cameron Champ: -5

T5 Frankie Capan III: -5

T5 Jackson Suber: -5

T5 Nick Dunlap: -5

T12 Greyson Sigg: -4

T12 Ben Kohles: -4

T12 Mac Meissner: -4

T12 Harry Higgs: -4

T12 Harrison Endycott: -4

T12 David Ford: -4

T12 Alex Noren: -4

T12 Kevin Yu: -4

T12 Takumi Kanaya: -4

T21 Isaiah Salinda: -3

T21 Hayden Buckley: -3

T21 Rico Hoey: -3

T21 Max McGreevy: -3

T21 Doc Redman: -3

T21 Sahith Theegala: -3

T21 Jason Day: -3

T21 Karl Vilips: -3

T21 Luke List: -3

T21 Emiliano Grillo: -3

T21 Ben Silverman: -3

T21 Vince Whaley: -3

T21 Connor Howe: -3

T21 Antoine Rozner: -3

T21 Chad Ramey: -3

T21 Doug Ghim: -3

T21 Patrick Rodgers: -3

T21 Trey Mullinax: -3

T21 Joe Highsmith: -3

T21 Kurt Kitayama: -3

T21 Patton Kizzire: -3

T21 Francesco Molinari: -3

T21 Tom Hoge: -3

T21 Zac Blair: -3

T21 Kaito Onishi: -3

T46 Sam Ryder: -2

T46 Adam Schenk: -2

T46 Lee Hodges: -2

T46 Jeremy Paul: -2

T46 Victor Perez: -2

T46 Kevin Velo: -2

T46 Tim Widing: -2

T46 Will Chandler: -2

T46 Sebastian Moss: -2

T46 Kris Ventura: -2

T46 Ricky Castillo: -2

T46 Matt McCarty: -2

T46 Kevin Streelman: -2

T46 Thomas Rosenmueller: -2

T46 Trevor Cone: -2

T46 Braden Thornberry: -2

T46 Michael Brennan: -2



