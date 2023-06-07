“Thought it was a joke” - Golf world reacts to shock announcement of the PGA Tour-LIV Golf merger

PGA Tour and LIV Golf have joined forces to promote the world of sports in an unexpected and unprecedented way. The series had once abandoned all pretenses of civility in a war of words, slinging shade at one other, fueled by their respective players and shameless narrative.

For more than two years, the LIV Golf and PGA Tour have been at odds. Since the start of the Saudi-backed series, there has been a civil war among the golfers, but all have been coming to an end thanks to a mutual contract signed by both series.

Jay Monahan announced the news on Tuesday, June 6, saying:

"After two years of disruption and distraction, this is a historic day for the game we all know and love. This transformational partnership recognizes the immeasurable strength of the PGA TOUR’s history, legacy and pro-competitive model and combines with it the DP World Tour and LIV — including the team golf concept — to create an organization that will benefit golf’s players, commercial and charitable partners and fans."

Fans turned to social media to express their opinions over the merger. They commented:

"Monahan saw dollar bills and a personal mega fortune in his future. Can’t blame the guys for jumping over to liv. Money always wins in the end, like it or not. I’m just happy that we’ll see the best players compete again at more than just the majors."

"Monahan saw dollar bills and a personal mega fortune in his future. Can't blame the guys for jumping over to liv. Money always wins in the end, like it or not. I'm just happy that we'll see the best players compete again at more than just the majors."

"Naw, its that iconic photo of @PhilMickelson walking with Jay at the now HighFlyer drive at Augusta before the Masters. Looks like Phil mastered the art of the deal with this one."

Digital-Traveler

"Naw, its that iconic photo of @PhilMickelson walking with Jay at the now HighFlyer drive at Augusta before the Masters. Looks like Phil mastered the art of the deal with this one."

Some wrote that Jay Monahan betrayed his players.

"Monaghan betrayed his players"

Barton College golfer Harrison Wierse believed it was a joke. He told the media:

“There’s also the Challenge Tour, the Korn Ferry Tour, the Canadian Tour and those are all feeding into it. So, as a player looking to play on one of those, this is a better opportunity to have more resources feeding into those.”

“I thought it was a joke and I didn’t really pay attention to it until the PGA Tour actually posted it,” he added.

"A great day in global golf"- Greg Norman on PGA Tour-LIV Golf merger

The LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman broke his silence on the merger and tweeted:

"A great day in global golf for players and fans alike. The journey continues!!"

Greg Norman tweeted: "A great day in global golf for players and fans alike. The journey continues!!"

Six-time major winner Phil Mickelson also shared the news on his Twitter account and wrote:

"Awesome day today."

Former US President Donald Trump also commented on the merger.

"Great news from LIV Golf. A big, beautiful, and glamorous deal, for the wonderful world of Golf. Congrats to all!!" he said as per NUCLR Golf.

Donald Trump reacted to the LIV/PGA merger saying it's 'a big beautiful and glamorous deal for the wonderful world of golf.'

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, on the other hand, have yet to discuss the deal. They have been vocally opposed to the Saudi-backed circuit from its start, and fans are eagerly awaiting their response to the merger.

