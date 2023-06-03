Throwback to Tiger Woods’ memorable ace at the 2018 Memorial Tournament

Tiger Woods has certainly made his mark on almost every course on the PGA Tour. This includes the Muirfield Village Golf Club, where the Memorial Tournament is held. In 2018, he sent fans into a frenzy after a fantastic ace at the 11th hole of the rather tough course.

2018 saw Tiger Woods make a comeback. After a tough year in 2017 mired with scandals and a serious back fusion injury, 2018 was Woods' year to get himself back in the mix. In just 12 months of the 2018 season, Tiger Woods shot himself up from World No. 1999 to World No. 13.

The highlight of his comeback season, however, was by far his ace at the Jack Nicklaus course. Taking his place 100 yards from the par 5 11th hole, Woods would send fans into an ultimate celebration with his next shot. With the rains taking over the course, the green was soft and Woods was tempted to spin his shot.

A perfect wedge from the 100 yards saw the golf ball go just past to flag, to roll right back into the hole in the iconic amphitheater spot. While Woods has made more technical shots during his career, fans could not contain their excitement as the legendary golfer seemed to be on top of the world.

Tiger Woods' 2018 comeback season highlighted by Memorial Tournament ace

While Woods did not finish anywhere near the top of the leaderboard for the tournament, fans were excited to see him play. It was Bryson DeChambeau who took the win that weekend, but Woods' shot was the highlight of the Memorial Tournament.

For the rest of the 2018 season, Woods had five top 6 finishes in his 18 starts. He finished the year with a perfect win at the Tour Championship, which was his 80th win and the first since 2013. The year had certainly been a memorable one for Tiger Woods and his fans.

Speaking about his journey from a life-threatening surgery to being at the top, Woods said (via USA Today):

"I was in bad shape for a couple years, and my back wasn't very good, and my life was tough to deal with, with the nerve pain. It's been truly a blessing.”

Poll : 0 votes